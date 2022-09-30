Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry shades ESPN model, proves he’s still the ‘petty king’
On the eve of the next NBA season, the self-titled "petty king" is still happily at it.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson set off 3-point fireworks in Japan, 'humble' Jordan Poole in the process
With the Golden State Warriors in Japan for a pair of preseason games against the Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson treated fans to a downtown show on Saturday. Competing as a pair in a 3-point shootout against teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody, the Splash Brothers reminded the...
WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout
NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
NBC Sports
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
Montrezl Harrell, Sixers praise PJ Tucker for leadership during camp
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Philadelphia 76ers made the big move at the beginning of free agency when they brought in PJ Tucker, stealing him away from the Miami Heat. Tucker is a proven veteran who can be counted on for constant production. Other than the production he gives the...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Quote About Tim Duncan Is Going Viral
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great quote about San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan.
Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing
Rachel Nichols, the former host of “The Jump,” was fired by ESPN last summer after a recording leaked of her making insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who has now left the company for NBC Sports. On the latest episode of “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Nichols spilled the real truth about the […] The post Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Steph amazingly gets triple-teamed during preseason game
Even in an NBA preseason game in Japan, opponents of the Warriors are so scared to get torched by Steph Curry that they will triple-team him. That exact scenario happened early in the Warriors' second preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Saitama Super Arena. As Curry...
Kyrie Irving reveals daughter’s message to him before 2022-23 NBA season with Nets
If Kyrie Irving has a successful 2022-2023 season, he may need to thank his daughter. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard shared an image on Instagram of him and his daughter playing basketball together. He revealed the advice his daughter gave to him ahead of the upcoming season in the caption.
Golden State Warriors expected to release guard Mac McClung
The Golden State Warriors will release guard Mac McClung, The Athletic reported Monday, just over two months after he agreed
NBC Sports
Steph has incredible response to ESPN's Warriors projection
Even after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, the naysayers still exist, and they are adding more fuel to Golden State's fire. Steph Curry saw the latest slight on Friday night (Saturday in Japan, where the Warriors currently are playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards) and he couldn't resist clapping back.
Kevin Durant’s Twitter like shows Kyrie Irving defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s harsh criticism
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went scorched earth on Kyrie Irving in his latest Substack but it appears Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is coming to the defense of his teammate. Well, not exactly, but if his Twitter likes are any indication, that could be the case. KD liked...
Klay Thompson’s heartbreaking reason why he’s unlikely to play in Japan Games
The Golden State Warriors are kicking off their 2022-23 NBA season with a slate of preseason games in Japan. Klay Thompson made the trip with the team but knew that he would likely not play in either contest against the Washington Wizards. Thompson is sitting out the NBA’s Japan Games to ensure he is completely […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartbreaking reason why he’s unlikely to play in Japan Games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook in July of 2021 was polarizing among their fanbase. Some fans doubted Westbrook’s fit alongside LeBron James, while some were excited especially after his strong season with the Washington Wizards. Fast forward to a year later, there are now rumblings about bringing the former MVP off the […] The post The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have pursued the services of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield all offseason long. However, the Lakers have been understandably stingy with their 2027 and 2029 unprotected first round draft picks, preventing a deal between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers from materializing. But rumor has it that the Lakers could acquire […] The post Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Monty Williams sounds off on ‘distractions’ amid Suns’ Deandre Ayton drama
The 2022-23 NBA season has yet to start, but as Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams proclaimed, the team has already been through their fair share of distractions. According to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Williams believes that despite what the team has faced in the early days of training camp and the offseason, […] The post Monty Williams sounds off on ‘distractions’ amid Suns’ Deandre Ayton drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr reveals key to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green mentoring Warriors young core
The Golden State Warriors began preseason action with consecutive wins over the Washington Wizards in Tokyo. But returning home undefeated is hardly what had Steve Kerr smiling after his team erased a halftime deficit to defeat the Wizards 104-95 as the NBA’s Japan Games came to a close. Sunday’s...
‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops
The Golden State Warriors just finished their Japan trip for the NBA, and it’s safe to say superstar guard Stephen Curry had a blast. Beyond basketball, however, there is one other thing Steph enjoyed while visiting the Asian country. Speaking with The Athletic, Curry revealed that getting to study Sumo and seeing firsthand how the […] The post ‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23
Stephen Curry was expected to appear in a 2k23 video game. However, this time, he will be shooting on the green instead of from beyond the arc. The Golden State Warriors star will join Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as a special character in PGA Tour 2K23. Curry will have a rating featured in the […] The post Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
