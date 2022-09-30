ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

News On 6

1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC

A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting

One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative

The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Bethany man charged with drug trafficking

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs, including fentanyl. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Charles Brownlee was in possession of at least one gram of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
BRISTOW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
