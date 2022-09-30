Read full article on original website
KOCO
Authorities on scene of shooting involving a police officer in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, officials responded to a scene at 4049 Northwest 18th Street where there had been a shooting involving a police officer. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the officer shot the suspect and the suspect was taken to a hospital.
News On 6
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested, Bodycam Video Released By Police
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Saturday of a dangerous armed robbery suspect as he refused to surrender. The U.S. Marshals along with officers tracked 57-year-old Roy Hudson to a home in southwest Oklahoma City last week. Police said Hudson was accused of multiple armed robberies across the...
News On 6
Former Seeworth Academy Superintendent Turns Herself Into Jail, Bonds Out After Embezzlement Charges
The former superintendent of an Oklahoma City charter school was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on charges of embezzlement and immediately posted a $10,000 bond. Meanwhile, the district attorney said their investigation into allegations of decades of siphoned public funds is “ongoing.”. Janet Grigg, 76 of Sentinel, is...
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy, injuring another has court hearing rescheduled
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man accused of fatally shooting an Oklahoma County deputy and injuring another in late August had his court hearing scheduled. Benjamin Plank was arrested after authorities said he shot two Oklahoma County deputies serving eviction papers at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Sgt. Bobby Swartz died, and Deputy Mark Johns was injured.
News On 6
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
4 arrested in illegal marijuana grow in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Four people were arrested this week after authorities served a warrant at a marijuana grow in Pawnee County, the sheriff’s office announced. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Oklahoma National Guard with the warrant, the sheriff’s office said.
Oklahoma City Middle Schooler Faces Assault Charges After Attack Caught On Camera
An Oklahoma City middle school student hit over the head by another student on Tuesday was caught on camera. The suspect's parent was allegedly standing by watching the violent attack that is now under investigation by Oklahoma City police. Oklahoma City Public School district officials confirmed on Friday the attack...
News On 6
1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting
One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
Cleveland County gun fight causes concern
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thankful that a stray bullet from a gunfire exchange didn’t hit any bystanders.
kosu.org
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to hate crime for racially motivated attack in Shawnee
Two men — Devan Johnson and Brandon Killian — each pleaded guilty this week to a federal hate crime. The Oklahoman reports it's the first time the Oklahoma City federal court is prosecuting a hate crime in more than a decade. The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr....
News On 6
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
blackchronicle.com
New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
KXII.com
Bethany man charged with drug trafficking
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs, including fentanyl. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Charles Brownlee was in possession of at least one gram of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.
KFDM-TV
Authorities in Oklahoma collecting donations for family of fallen officer
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is taking donations for the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke. Burke died in an off-duty car crash on Thursday morning. The past few months have been especially difficult for law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area,...
KTUL
Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
OK Co deputies learning ins and outs of every school in the county
With the recent national attention on school shootings, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is working to train the entire Sheriff's Office in knowing the ins and outs of every single school within Oklahoma county.
News On 6
Firefighters Rescue Driver Trapped In Wreckage After Oklahoma City Crash
New details on a crash near I-44 and SW 119th where authorities say a driver was pinned under his truck. Firefighters say the truck went off the road into a ravine. This happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Crews worked for about 40 minutes to rescue the victim. Firefighters say...
KTUL
Woman says her emotional support dogs were stolen from Carney home
Carney, Okla. (KOKH) — A woman says her two emotional support dogs were stolen from a friend's home in Carney. She says that friend was supposed to be taking care of them while she was away. The woman says her basset hound and her great dane helped her with...
KOCO
Man shot, killed after car he was test driving breaks down on Oklahoma City road
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing a driver in Oklahoma City because his broken-down car was blocking the road. KOCO 5 learned on Tuesday that the driver was on a test drive at the time. The car was stopped on Southeast 43rd...
