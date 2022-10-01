ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

In heroic effort, teens rescue dozens from quickly flooding Naples homes

By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hupau_0iHPGmjX00

As the water started to rise on Leah, Evan and Jayden Wickert’s street, the siblings jumped into action.

The trio – along with other family members and friends – helped save about 30 people from quickly flooding homes in Naples on Wednesday.

“We just wanted to help people,” Evan said.

Hurricane Ian brought flooding unlike ever seen before in front of the Wickert family’s home. Water got as high as six feet and the siblings used kayaks and boats to save people.

“There were a lot of people standing on their couches getting out of the water,” Leah said of the people they helped save.

The siblings were able to bring people to Naples Alliance Church, which was being used as a shelter.

“We heard people needed help, so we gave them help – that’s what we did,” Jayden said

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
People

Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours

"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
10NEWS

WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Accident#Naples Alliance Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian

People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. While Collier County was not hit directly by the storm, people were still heavily impacted. Tim Wheeler rode out the storm in his North Naples home. He says the water...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy