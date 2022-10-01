In heroic effort, teens rescue dozens from quickly flooding Naples homes

As the water started to rise on Leah, Evan and Jayden Wickert’s street, the siblings jumped into action.

The trio – along with other family members and friends – helped save about 30 people from quickly flooding homes in Naples on Wednesday.

“We just wanted to help people,” Evan said.

Hurricane Ian brought flooding unlike ever seen before in front of the Wickert family’s home. Water got as high as six feet and the siblings used kayaks and boats to save people.

“There were a lot of people standing on their couches getting out of the water,” Leah said of the people they helped save.

The siblings were able to bring people to Naples Alliance Church, which was being used as a shelter.

“We heard people needed help, so we gave them help – that’s what we did,” Jayden said