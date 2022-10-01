ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba requests U.S. aid after Hurricane Ian knocks out power -WSJ

Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cuba’s government has made a rare request for emergency assistance from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the whole island of 11 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Hurricane Ian tore through the island nation on Tuesday, causing an country-wide blackouts, flattening homes and destroying agricultural fields. Cubans have staged protests against the government over the power loss, which heightened concerns over ongoing food, fuel and medicine shortages.

Washington has assessed that Cuban authorities would place priorities on hospitals, water pumping facilities, sanitation and other critical infrastructure if the Biden administration were to provide aid, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a review of email communications.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report, nor did Cuba’s embassy in Washington.

Biden has promised to re-engage with Cuba after years of tensions between Havana and Washington. But Cuba’s crackdown following widespread protests on the island last July led instead to sanctions on Cuban officials.

The Cuban government blamed the protests on meddling by the United States.

Comments / 99

Jody
2d ago

It’s staring to feel like this administration feels the world has a human right to our earnings and Americans are slaves to their virtue signaling.

Reply(6)
38
Greg Cramer
2d ago

Why should we send aid to Cuba? Yes, they need help for their people, but not from us. We have people who need our help in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina from the same hurricane! Not to mention the homeless people and others who need help!

Reply(4)
27
CAGringo
1d ago

But, Cuba is a communist paradise that rejects the evils of capitalism. Therefore, to retain political purity, Cuba should only seek aid from fellow communists like North Korea or Venezuela.

Reply(1)
21
Reuters

Reuters

