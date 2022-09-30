Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say
A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of driver killed in crash that shut down highway
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the driver killed in a crash that shut down a South Carolina highway for hours. The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 76 near Spy Rock Road in Oconee County. Authorities said the tanker overturned...
wnctimes.com
APD Investigate Crash That Killed Passenger
Asheville -- October 2, 2022:Asheville Police are investigating death of a passenger in a car that collided with another car Friday at 1:16 p.m. near Patton Avenue. and New Leicester Highway is being looked into by Asheville Police. Robert Gantt was driving a 2000 Saturn westbound on Patton Avenue. His...
my40.tv
One year later, police urge anyone with info on deadly hit-and-run to come forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A year after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Asheville, police are continuing to urge anyone who might have any information on the incident to come forward. Authorities say 46-year-old Joe Marsh was struck on Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after 18-wheeler fuel spill crash on Hwy 76, coroner says
LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person has died following a crash that caused a fuel leak and shut down part of Highway 76 Sunday night. The coroner said 54-year-old Jerry Curtis Green of Franklin, North Carolina, was driving an 18-wheeler fuel...
FOX Carolina
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
my40.tv
McDowell County teenager last seen early Sunday morning, Oct. 2
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Noah Reid Allen, 16, was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials say. He is described as a white male who...
counton2.com
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
FOX Carolina
2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29. Deputies say the victim was found with...
Troopers: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after being hit head-on by another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue south on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road around 3:55 p.m. A 2016 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and hit Rector head-on.
WLOS.com
Two arrested following overnight shooting Buncombe County, officials say
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting overnight Thursday, Sept. 29 in Buncombe County near the Weaverville area has led to the arrest of two individuals, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30. Geonessy Monet Vargas-Sanchez was taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning and...
Family of man fatally shot by Deputies to hold press conference Monday
The Family of an Upstate man shot and killed after a run-in with Deputies last week, is set to hold a press conference related to what they described as “new revelations” in the case
wnctimes.com
Pedestrian Dies, APD Reminder October is Pedestrian Safety Month
Asheville -- October 1, 2022: 2022sheville The McDowell Street bridge was the scene of a deadly incident late Thursday night, which is currently being investigated by the Asheville Police Department. Around 10:50 p.m. on September 22, Megan Perry (05/01/1990), who was walking on the road near the 560 block of...
nowhabersham.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Clayton
A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in Clayton claimed the lives of two Franklin, North Carolina, women. 81-year-old Judith Coolidge Hughes and 91-year-old Patricia Childers Safko died in the wreck around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76 east of McWorter Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Hughes was driving a Mercedes...
Autopsy results released on suspect in Deputy involved shooting
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has now released the results of the autopsy on 34 year old Terrance Maurice Sligh, the suspect that was fatally shot during a run in with deputies Wednesday.
WLOS.com
Man charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after routine traffic stop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30 a man has been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction following a traffic stop earlier this month. Deputy Jordan Cox charged Sammy Dalson Burleson, 19, after finding him to be in possession of a...
Greenville Police need help locating missing person
The Greenville Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a missing Greenville man. Anyone with information on Swartzel's whereabouts is asked to call your local police department and notify the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.
Family of man fatally shot by Deputies asking for answers
The family of the man fatally shot by Greenville County Deputies earlier this week, is seeking answer’s after he was shot and killed on Wednesday.
WLOS.com
'They're all full:' Asheville police, city give notices to homeless camps along I-240
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville staff and Asheville Police have given notice to several homeless camps on NCDOT property along I-240. According to APD, NCDOT plans to clean up the sites early next week. As of Sept. 30, several tents were set up near Haywood Street and...
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co.
The suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Greenville County.
