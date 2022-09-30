ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing

It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
AKRON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY

Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

SPCA Monday: Meet Duckie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fun-loving Low Rider named Duckie is looking for his forever home. Sarah McEvoy from the SPCA Serving Erie County joined Abby Fridmann on News 4 at Noon to introduce Western New York to Mr. Duckie. He’s a goofy boy who loves to play and...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
buffalorising.com

On the Market: Stunner at 1180 Amherst Street

A magnificent city estate is on the market with an impressive asking price. Ellen Warner with Gurney Becker & Bourne is listing 1180 Amherst Street with a $2.52 million asking price. The 8,225 sq.ft. home was built in 1930, has eight bedrooms, five full baths, and sits on a 1.3-acre lot west of Nichols School. Taxes are $19,918 per year.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Market Square Comes Alive

This past Saturday, The Story Garage and the BRR|Alliance hosted the inaugural Market Square Vintage & Maker Market, corner of Niagara Street and Amherst Street. To say that this market was a success would be an understatement. Not only did the number of vendors impress, the attendance was equally impressive.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Unique fundraiser takes people 'over the edge' Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Speed limit lowered to 25 on Village of Lewiston roads - Center Street excluded

Residential roads in the Village of Lewiston now have a posted speed limit of 25 mph. Department of Public Works Superintendent Larry Wills said his team installed 24 new signs late last week. Noticeably missing is Center Street, which is a state-controlled thoroughfare. Despite Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proclamation permitting municipalities...
LEWISTON, NY

