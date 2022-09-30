Read full article on original website
Dawne Ciambrone
2d ago
Luck I believe a woman has a choice yes I do but when it comes down to this governor what he is doing I disagree with him I believe that a woman should have an abortion a safe abortion not this crazy stuff that people are saying why in the world should Medicare pay for this my money goes into Medicare every damn paycheck are you kidding me right now he needs to be voted out the only reason why he’s doing this so people will vote for him it’s a political stunt
whatsupnewp.com
Kalus cancels What’sUpNewp interview, doesn’t respond to requests to reschedule￼
When the Communications Director for GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus asked What’sUpNewp if we could schedule Kalus for a WUN videocast we were anxious to comply. The request came shortly before the primary election, and we said we wanted to schedule the videocast after the primary, focusing our immediate coverage on what was a very spirited Democratic gubernatorial primary race.
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu announces deployment of New Hampshire National Guard members to southern US border
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday that he is deploying the New Hampshire National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border. Two units, totaling approximately 164 citizen soldiers, will soon be headed south. According to the governor's office, approximately 44 soldiers from the 941st Military Police Battalion headquarters will...
ABC6.com
Child tax credit payments to go out to Rhode Island families
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Child tax credit payments are set to start going out to eligible Rhode Island families on Monday. In August, Gov. Dan McKee announced the tax rebates, which offers $250 per child, for families with up to three kids. The governor said surplus dollars from last...
Turnto10.com
Crossroads to celebrate investments in housing for the homeless
(WJAR) — Crossroads Rhode Island celebrated significant investments in housing for the homeless on Monday, while others asked leaders to do more. Numerous state and federal leaders were scheduled to attend the event touted as a “celebration of housing” that will spotlight what an investment in low-income housing can build.
GoLocalProv
Shortage of Bus Drivers Is Just the Beginning, RI’s Job Market Is a Mess
The implications of the new order of the state of Rhode Island’s workforce is having a bigger impact than if your entree comes out cold. Rhode Island's restaurants are down 3,000 workers. The state's hospitals combined have thousands of vacancies and are losing tens of millions a quarter due in part to overtime costs. Overall, the state’s workforce is 8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
Uprise RI
Governor McKee not doing enough about homeless crisis, say advocates
On the 21st of September, Governor Daniel McKee and Housing Secretary Josh Saal held a meeting at the Rhode Island State House with homelessness service providers, the Rhode Island Foundation, and a handful of housing advocates to discuss the state’s crisis of unsheltered homelessness. Terri Wright and Brandon Hong – community organizers with Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) – stood outside the meeting with a sign that read, “Josh Saal: Do Your Job or Resign!”
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island GOP leader, activist Dan Harrop dies
Republican activist Dan Harrop has died unexpectedly at 68, the Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday. NBC 10 News obtained the following statement from the state GOP:. “Dan was a great founder and supporter of many conservative causes in Rhode Island. He was a great friend, loving brother and husband...
Courthouse News Service
Rhode Island liquor law
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island federal judge found in favor of the state’s alcohol coalition, which was sued by customers of a wine subscription service over laws requiring alcoholic beverages in the state to be sold only by licensed retailers who get the drinks from licensed wholesalers. This scheme reflects a valid state interest in public health.
ABC6.com
McKee stands behind comments made about political rival Ashley Kalus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is standing behind comments he made about his Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. In an interview with the Boston Globe Tuesday, McKee said that Kalus is a “seagull manager” who is “crapping all over the state of Rhode Island.”. Wednesday,...
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee, Department of Housing award $3.5 million to create 231 additional shelter beds
Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Saal today announced that the State has awarded six community organizations a total of $3.5 million to add 231 new beds to the statewide homeless shelter capacity. This $3.5 million in funding is the first round of awards from a...
Healey and Driscoll Back Heroux Against Hodgson For Bristol Sheriff
In a Friday evening appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight to clear up a mishandled debate challenge by his campaign, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux also revealed that he received a major endorsement in his bid to unseat Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll,...
rinewstoday.com
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island distributes $3.5M to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds. The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
iheart.com
More Problems For Rhode Island Bus Service
There are more problems that may impact the ability for people to ride the bus. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says nearly 60 drivers are retiring and 30 positions need to be filled. RIPTA had already announced it is reducing the frequency of service on several bus routes starting...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to expand homeless shelter capacity this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Housing awarded $3.5 million to increase homeless shelter capacity this winter. The funding will be used to add 231 new beds, allocated to six shelters statewide:. Amos House Family Shelter: $1,338,655. Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center: $966,870.
Block Island Times
Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s
Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
Turnto10.com
Public transit companies in southeastern Massachusetts cut service due to staffing issues
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Just like RIPTA, public transit services in southeastern Massachusetts are also experiencing staffing issues. GATRA -- the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority -- is just one of the public transportation options in the commonwealth, serving 28 communities. Riders have the option to wait at...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
ABC6.com
Ballard’s ordered by CRMC to remove tiki bars, other temporary structures
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Ballard’s Resort on Block Island is under fire again after the Coastal Resources Management Council sent a letter to the resort ordering them to remove temporary tiki bars and other structures from their property. According to letter dated Sept. 27 to owner Steven...
