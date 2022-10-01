Brandon Huffman, 247Sports Recruiting Notebook: Arizona’s top RB visitor, Oregon’s jumbo weekend and USC’s Bosco contingent

Read full article on original website
Karl Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after loss to Arizona
BOULDER (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).
How to watch USC football vs. Arizona State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds
Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams and the undefeated Trojans return home for a Pac-12 battle with Arizona State
What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?
Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
Look: Lincoln Riley's postgame press conference after USC's win over Arizona State
LOS ANGELES - The No. 6 USC Trojans improved to 5-0 with a 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the win USC football coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media in his postgame press conference. Riley talked about how well the Trojans ...
Marana drops first game of season in nail-biter against Mesa Westwood
Marana falls to Mesa Westwood 59-58, for its first loss of the season, after squandering a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter on Friday night. Marana (3-1) was up 52-43 on fourth-and-goal at the Westwood 2-yard line with 3:13 remaining in the game when senior defensive back Nikita McCrimon picked off a pass in the end zone from Marana quarterback Elijah Joplin and ran it back 98 yards for the touchdown.
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
Coop’s Chronicles: All in the Family
Every week, valley legend Bruce Cooper will be interviewing players and coaches at high schools across the state alongside Chris Peterson. This week takes they go to Higley high school where head coach Eddy Zubey is coaching his son Andrew.
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer
PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
Arizona Projects 09-30-22
1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
AG Mark Brnovich, Gov. Doug Ducey at odds over Arizona abortion restrictions
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Gov. Doug Ducey are at odds over how restrictive the state’s abortion laws should be. Brnovich’s office has been in court defending a near-total abortion ban that originated in 1864 (Section 13-3603 of the Arizona Revised Statues) and was successful in getting a judge to lift an injunction against the law last week.
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Camelback's Cholla Trail reopens after two years. But not everyone is happy
PHOENIX — After being closed for more than two years, Cholla Trail on the east side of Camelback Mountain reopened Friday morning. People were lined up before dawn at the new trail entrance on Invergordon just North of Camelback. Cholla Trail closed two and a half years ago after...
ADOT Recommends New Interchange at I-10 and SR 347
The Arizona Department of Transportation has recommended a diverging-diamond interchange to improve traffic flow at the interchange of SR 347 and I-10. Most of the interchange improvements would be concentrated on the alignment at SR 347 and Queen Creek Road. Changes would include reconfiguring the approaches to the interchange, reconstructing ramp terminals and reversing the flow between them, constructing a new bridge to the south for westbound traffic and using the existing bridge for eastbound traffic. The alignment would be split so each half would handle one direction of traffic.
Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
