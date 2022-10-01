Brandon Huffman, 247Sports Recruiting Notebook: Arizona’s top RB visitor, Oregon’s jumbo weekend and USC’s Bosco contingent

1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO