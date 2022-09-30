Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County, including the Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.6 2.9 2.7 10-11 MAJOR 04/03 AM 6.2 2.5 3.2 10 MODERATE 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 9 MODERATE 05/04 AM 4.7 1.0 1.5 7 NONE 05/04 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 6 MINOR 06/05 AM 4.9 1.2 1.4 5 NONE
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions including life-threatening rip currents, dangerous shore break and strong longshore currents. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon EDT today. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.4 2-3 Minor 02/01 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.4 1 None 02/02 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.3 1 None 03/02 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.6 1 None 03/03 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 04/03 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 2.6 1.5 1.4 1 None 02/12 AM 2.3 1.2 1.5 1 None 02/01 PM 2.5 1.4 1.3 1 None 03/01 AM 2.1 1.0 1.3 1-2 None 03/03 PM 3.0 1.9 1.9 3 Minor 04/03 AM 3.0 1.9 2.2 2-3 Minor Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/11 AM 2.0 0.8 1.1 1 None 01/11 PM 1.7 0.5 1.0 1-2 None 02/01 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 1 None 03/03 AM 2.0 0.8 1.2 1-2 None 03/05 PM 2.4 1.2 1.6 3 None 04/03 AM 2.5 1.3 1.7 3 Minor
