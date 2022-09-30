Read full article on original website
The Talk's Natalie Morales Has Found Happiness In Daytime Television After Today Show Departure
"News can be really heartbreaking," Morales shares as she announces her return to hard news as a correspondent with CBS's 48 Hours during Hispanic Heritage Month Natalie Morales appears relaxed and at home as she hugs her co-hosts moments before going live for CBS's The Talk. The 50-year-old is clapping her hands and attempting to dance in her high heels, clearly captivated by the filled in studio crowd's excitement. "After so many years, I need laughter in my life. I am so happy," says Morales, who was announced today as a new...
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Denmark’s Queen just stripped 4 of her grandchildren of their royal titles so that they can ‘shape their own existence.’ The kids and their parents aren’t happy
Only four of eight grandchildren will retain their royal titles. Royalty in Europe is declining ever further as princes and princesses across the continent are losing their official statuses. In a bid to protect the youngest royals from the pressures of public life, the Queen of Denmark has stripped four...
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
'Barney' documentary exposes dark side of beloved children's series
"Barney & Friends," it seems, was not always a happy family behind the scenes.
'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Decries Angela's 'Very, Very Unfair' Objections to His Influencer Dreams
Michael Ilesanmi is standing up to Angela Deem's objections about his Instagram account. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Nigerian-born Michael told his friends why he wasn't willing to give up his chance at being an Instagram influencer just to ease his wife's jealousy. "She...
Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.
The FADER
Song You Need: Bree Runway is “THAT GIRL”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Brenda Wireko Mensah has achieved a cold fusion of the catwalk to the mic. Her love of fashion trickles down from her stage name, Bree Runway, to her bars, which are always peppered with at least a few designer brags. Raised by Ghanaian parents on a Hackney, London block dubbed “murder mile,” she’s now risen to the peak of haute couture, and she sees no reason to be humble about it. Whether you’re a fan or a hater of her cocky persona, you’d be unwise not to respect it.
Nandi Bushell shares moving debut single, The Shadows, written to cheer up her dad
12-year-old prodigy Nandi Bushell shares new single The Shadows, written to honour her dad John, who battled serious health issues earlier this year
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign Join Mom at Lemme Launch Party — See the Photo!
Kourtney Kardashian's kids are supporting their mom at the launch of her latest venture!. On Thursday, two of the reality star's three kids, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 10, attended the launch party for Lemme, Kardashian's new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplement gummies. Kardashian, who shares Penelope, Reign and son...
At Discolo, Solange Celebrates Her Musical Commission for New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala
At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
Elle
Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris
These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids. On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
Award-Winning South African Artist Gabrielle Goliath Makes Her U.S. Debut with Stunning Dallas Installation
In late August 2019, Uyinene Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old student at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, was brutally raped and murdered. Despite the country having one of the highest rates of rape and femicide in the world (or perhaps, because of it), outrage was widespread and thousands of activists and protesters launched the “Am I Next” movement. Within months, the government declared gender-based violence a national crisis and announced plans to tackle the issue. The incident has loomed large for South African multi-disciplinary artist Gabrielle Goliath, who last year debuted Chorus, a two-channel video and sound installation that acts...
Marlee Matlin Urged CODA Costar Daniel Durant to Take 'Secret Dance Classes' to Get a Leg Up on DWTS
Durant tells PEOPLE exclusively that he immediately texted his former costar — who competed on season 6 of DWTS — after finding out he was joining the cast of the Disney+ ballroom dance competition Daniel Durant received some practical advice from his CODA costar Marlee Matlin before hitting the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars. Durant, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively that he immediately texted his former costar — who competed on season 6 of DWTS — after finding out he was cast on the Disney+ dance competition show. "I let her know...
