Normal, IL

Former SFA dean dies after bicycle crash on Illinois State campus Monday

By Maggie Strahan, Sage Sowels
 2 days ago

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Stephen F. Austin State University dean Adam Peck was struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening and died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday.

9-year-old boy dies after Van Zandt County crash

He was pronounced deceased on Friday, Sept. 30, just after 11 a.m. His family shared that he was able to donate his organs to save the lives of others.

During his time at SFA, Peck was the Assistant Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs.

Adam Peck

Peck, 49, worked as the ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and the university released a statement.

Illinois State University (ISU) has released a statement after the death of ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Adam E. Peck Thursday.

According to a message sent to ISU students and staff from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Peck started working at ISU in January 2021 and made a significant impact on the division of student affairs.

“My thoughts, along with those of the entire Illinois State community, are with Adam’s family, colleagues, and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Kinzy stated.

The Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson said Peck was a wonderful person.

“Adam was a wonderful person, friend, and colleague to all of us,” Johnson said. “Our hearts are broken, but we face this together as a Redbird community.”

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, ISU Police and Normal Fire Department reported to a sidewalk area near South University Street for a bicycle-pedestrian crash. Peck suffered critical injuries and was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Lufkin firefighters to help hurricane-ravaged Florida

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder and Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff sent a joint press release Friday afternoon confirming the fatality.

An autopsy is pending. This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the ISU Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

