ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Britain braces for transport mayhem today with the biggest rail strikes in decades meaning thousands will miss the start of the London Marathon but union vows it 'won't blink' over their demands

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rail unions have vowed they will not back down as they grind Britain's railways to a halt with the biggest strikes in decades.

Millions will be affected by the strikes, including those travelling for the London Marathon on Sunday and Premier League matches including the North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal today.

Members of four trade unions will strike for 24 hours, causing the worst rail disruption of the year so far, with parts of the country having no services all day.

Rail passengers have been advised only to travel if necessary on Saturday because of the strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, Unite and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA).

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said his members are angry at the lack of progress in the dispute.

He said: 'We don't want to be on strike but this dispute will continue until the Government lifts the shackles from the train companies.

'The message I am receiving from my members is that they want more industrial action, so I think more strikes are inevitable.'

Mr Whelan will tell a rally in Birmingham, organised by the campaign group Enough Is Enough: 'We would much rather not be in this position.

'Withdrawing your labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort, but the companies, with the unseen hand of the Government right behind them, seem determined to force our hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehmEC_0iHP8OzY00
The strikes will cause chaos for rail passengers all day as trains are cancelled across the UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5xsw_0iHP8OzY00
Aslef general secretary Mike Whelan said: 'This dispute will continue until the Government lifts the shackles from the train companies'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjOdt_0iHP8OzY00
People planning to take part in the London Marathon (pictured) on Sunday, October 2, may struggle to travel down or have to change their plans to arrive the day before
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdFZk_0iHP8OzY00
Mick Lynch's RMT and two other unions are also joining the mass rail strike today  

Which rail operators will be affected by the strikes and when?

October 1

Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Northern Trains, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains

October 5

Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Northern Trains, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains

'They are telling train drivers to take a real-terms pay cut. With inflation now running at 12.3%, they are saying that drivers who have not had an increase for three years should be prepared to work just as hard, for just as long, for considerably less.

'The companies with whom we are in dispute have not offered us a penny, and we think it is outrageous that they expect us to put up with a real-terms pay cut for a third year in a row.'

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, urging her to take 'urgent steps to allow a negotiated settlement' after the union said latest figures showed railway bosses benefiting from government tax cuts.

Railway industry bosses stand to gain up to £61,000 a year from the Chancellor's tax cuts, more than most RMT members will earn in a year and in many cases twice as much, the union said.

Mr Lynch, who met Ms Trevelyan last month, wrote: 'As you know, when we met, I described the meeting as 'positive' but the only public statement since then has been from the Chancellor during his fiscal event stating he will be bringing forward legislation to remove rail workers' right to strike.

'Despite our positive discussion, the Chancellor's intervention has made an already difficult dispute harder to resolve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUTc1_0iHP8OzY00
An Aslef union member taking part in industrial action at a picket line in London on August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWGFx_0iHP8OzY00
Stock image of a East Midlands Railway (EMR) train. EMR drivers voted earlier this week to take part in industrial action on October 5

'I am also concerned the Government has recently been taking action that is lining the pockets of the 'railway rich' whilst rail workers continue to endure pay freezes and real-terms pay cuts.

'The privatised rail industry is largely dependent on tax-payer subsidy and the Government is using this to support the railway rich in a number of ways, including: 'The highest paid directors of a number of rail companies receiving annual increases in remuneration between 15 - 273%, much of this on the basis of financial results that have been funded by the Government.

'Railway bosses stand to gain up to £61,000 per annum from the Chancellor's tax giveaway for the better off. These people stand to get more from your Government's tax cut than most of my members will earn in a year and in many cases twice as much.'

Another strike by Aslef will be held on Wednesday, while RMT members will walk out again on October 8, and again on October 10 in Scotland.

A reduced timetable has been published, showing that just 11% of rail services will run on Saturday, with some areas having no trains.

Trains will start later in the morning and finish earlier in the evening and there will be no trains at all across large parts of the network.

Delegates travelling to the Conservative Party conference this weekend will be among those affected.

Those who must travel - including those looking to participate in or watch the London Marathon - have been advised to plan ahead and check when their last train will leave.

Passengers have also been warned there is likely to be some disruption in the early morning of Sunday October 2 as workers return.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail's chief executive, said: 'Despite our best efforts to compromise and find a breakthrough in talks, rail unions remain intent on continuing and co-ordinating their strike action.

'This serves only to ensure our staff forgo even more of their pay unnecessarily, as well as causing even more disruption for our passengers and further damaging the railway's recovery from the pandemic.

'Passengers who want to travel this Saturday, and indeed next Wednesday and next Saturday, are asked only to do so if absolutely necessary. Those who must travel should expect disruption and make sure they check when their last train will depart.'

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at Rail Delivery Group, said: 'These strikes are unnecessary and damaging.

'They disrupt passengers' plans, undermine struggling businesses, hit major events and harm the industry's recovery.

'It is particularly disheartening that this weekend's strike will hit the plans of thousands of runners who have trained for months to take part in the iconic London Marathon.

'That will also punish the many charities, large and small, who depend on sponsorship money raised by such events to support the most vulnerable in our community.

'While we have done all we can to keep some services running, passengers should only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.'

Transport for London said its services will also be affected by the strikes, with no service expected on London Overground on Saturday and next Wednesday.

Runners and spectators trying to get into the capital in time for the 9.30am start of the marathon in Greenwich on Sunday have been warned they are likely to be frustrated by the strike.

Trains travelling any reasonable distance into central London will not arrive much before 9am.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Train strike: Worst rail disruption of year as workers walk out

More than 50,000 workers are taking part in a strike resulting in the worst rail disruption of the year so far. Members of four unions are staging a 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It means only 11% of usual train services are running, with...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail: PM confirms city will get new link

Bradford will get a new railway station on the high-speed route to be built between Liverpool and Hull, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said. Ms Truss previously said she would reverse the government's decision to curtail much of the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) line. She made the new pledge...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Lynch
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: How plunging pound will hit YOUR holiday: Cost of day out in New York for holidaying British couple soars from £529 to £650 - while New Yorkers coming to London see price plummet from $655 to $560

The plunging pound is set to send the cost of foreign holidays rocketing, with a British couple in New York spending more than £100 extra for a day of activities compared to the start of April, according to new estimates. On the other hand, huge savings for Americans visiting...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Rail Transport#London Marathon#Transport For London#Britain#Premier League#The North London Derby#Tottenham And Arsenal
The Independent

Truss promises station in Bradford as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail plans

Liz Truss has said Bradford will get a new station on the high-speed railway line to be built between Liverpool and Hull.In an interview with ITV Calendar filmed on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister was asked if her commitment to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) in full meant a new line from Liverpool to Hull with a stop in the West Yorkshire city.“It does,” she replied. “It will stop at Bradford. I’m very clear about that.”Given Liz Truss’s short record so far as PM, we’ll believe it when we see itShadow transport secretary Louise HaighThe Prime Minister has previously indicated...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

July heatwave hit London economy as footfall plunged, Sadiq Khan says

London’s economy was hit by the July heatwave as the number of workers and visitors to the capital plunged, Sadiq Khan has said.The Mayor of London said that footfall dropped significantly when temperatures surpassed 40C (104F) for the first time in London and the UK’s history on July 19.Mr Khan revealed that on Monday July 19 there were 385,640 daytime workers when 518,000 workers would usually be expected.Meanwhile, only 275,000 daytime visitors came to central London on the same day when about 361,000 people would be expected. This equates to just 76% of June 2022 footfall.Vicious wildfires almost overwhelmed emergency...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
BBC

Hundreds protest in Birmingham as Tory conference begins

Hundreds of protesters have demonstrated in the centre of Birmingham as the Conservative Party conference begins in the city. They have been highlighting issues including the cost of living and rising energy costs. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg had to be escorted across Victoria Square as protesters booed him. Prime Minister...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Unions apologise for strike chaos as Network Rail criticises ‘huge own goal’

Transport union leaders have apologised for the disruption caused by mass walkouts this weekend but said they had been left with no choice – as Network Rail accused them of a “huge own goal”.Members of four trade unions are striking for 24 hours, causing the worst rail disruption of the year so far, with some areas of the country having no services all day.Rail passengers have been advised only to travel if necessary on Saturday because of the action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, Unite and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).The timing coincides...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Arriva bus strike called off as pay deal reached

Industrial action by bus workers will no longer go ahead after a pay offer was accepted by a ballot. Strike action affecting Arriva services in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire was called off after about 900 workers accepted a "vastly improved" pay offer, the union Unite said. It said the new...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train services set to be crippled by fresh strike

The Government is being urged to take urgent steps to help resolve the bitter rail row as services are set to be crippled by a mass walkout on Saturday.Members of four trade unions will strike for 24 hours, causing the worst rail disruption of the year so far, with some areas of the country having no services all day.Rail passengers have been advised only to travel if necessary on Saturday because of the strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, Unite and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, told the...
TRAFFIC
Time Out Global

Raheem Sterling has released some football boots based on London bus seats

Transport for London is fast becoming one of English football’s most sought-after signings. First, north London club Arsenal collabed with TfL on that tasty little Piccadilly line training kit. Then there was the bus route named after Euros-winning west Londoner Chloe Kelly. And now, England and Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has gone and released a pair of London bus-inspired football boots.
APPAREL
The Independent

Train strikes: Passengers urged to avoid rail travel during biggest shutdown in 40 years

Train cancellations are beginning today ahead of the biggest rail strike shutdown for 40 years.Members of the RMT union, the train drivers’ union, Aslef, and the white-collar TSSA are walking out in a range of disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.RMT staff employed by Network Rail and 14 train operators are stopping work, as are train drivers at a dozen rail firms.Even at the train operators which are not directly involved in the action, including Transport for Wales and ScotRail, the absence of 5,000 Network Rail signallers means at least half of the rail system will be out of...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Water companies face fines of up to £250 MILLION for dumping sewage in rivers and seas, Environment Secretary reveals

Water companies that dump sewage in rivers and seas will face fines of up to £250 million, the new Environment Secretary has vowed, as part of plans to clean up UK waters. Ranil Jayawardena warned water company chiefs that if they do not do more to prevent effluent flowing into open water, he will institute an up to 1,000-fold increase in civil fines.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

629K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy