As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO