Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match
As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Accuses WWE On FOX Of Trying To Create Divide, More News
Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the official WWE on FOX Twitter account that claimed they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline. He wrote,. “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star
It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange
As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former AEW Talent Explains Decision To Leave The Promotion
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dan Lambert discussed his decision to move on from AEW. He said that he thought his character was becoming ‘stale.’. Lambert made his promotional debut in 2021 with American Top Team before becoming the mouthpiece for AEW stars Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Claims AEW’s Audience Hasn’t Grown Significantly
On September 8, Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite did over 1 million viewers for three weeks in a row. It was the first time the show has done over 1 million in three consecutive weeks since October 2021. One year later, former WCW promoter Eric Bischoff still believes AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
WWE invades the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. – Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. – Candice LeRae...
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE NXT Star Guest Coaching At Performance Center
Pwinsider reported today that former WWE NXT star Biff Busick is at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s working as a Guest Coach. Busick is well respected in the pro wrestling business for his in-ring work and would be a great hire for any wrestling promotion as a coach or producer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Bismarck, ND
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. You can check out the results below:. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
ewrestlingnews.com
Miro’s Character Already Killed Off, News On Britt Baker, The Acclaimed, More
While Miro appeared on CBS’ East New York series last night, his character has already been killed off. The TODAY Show recently covered the recent AEW tag team title win for The Acclaimed. You can check out the article by clicking here. Evo Comics Inc will be selling an...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Wants To See Women’s Mid-Card Title Introduced
Raquel Gonzalez has pitched for WWE to introduce a new title. During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the WWE Superstar commented on the company possibly introducing a “women’s mid-card title.” She said,. “I think that would be something so great for the women’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Already Setting Ticket Records
Tickets for WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view event went on sale over the weekend, and apparently they are selling pretty well. According to Fightful Select, Rumble 23′ has sold over 25,000 tickets so far. This is a new record for the event in regards to paid ticket sales and gross revenue.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is Prepared For AEW Chant Hijacking DX Reunion On RAW
WWE is said to be “ready” for fans attempting to hijack next week’s DX reunion on RAW with chants of ‘Daddy Ass.’. DX will reunite on the October 10th episode of RAW to mark the 25th anniversary of forming in 1997. The reunion is expected to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Regina, SK: Six-Man Tag Team Match
Natalya def. B-Fab White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights turn red. Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start immediately. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet. Hit Row (w/ B Fab) def. Maximum...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya To Britt Baker: I’ll Knock You TF Out
AEW’s Saraya has continued teasing a match with Dr. Britt Baker, promising to knock the former AEW Women’s World Champion out. Saraya joined AEW last month at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event, months after her contract was not renewed by WWE. During her debut, Saraya was confronted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 3, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 3, 2022!. We open up with The Judgement Day. Damian Priest vows to make Edge say “I Quit” at Extreme Rules. Dominik Mysterio addresses his father, saying that he hates him. Finally, Finn Balor addresses AJ Styles, saying he could’ve ended his career, but chose not to because he’s a friend. AJ Styles is now out for their match.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reportedly Made Production Mandate For Women’s Ladder Segment On RAW
During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL utilized a ladder to take out Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The trio then climbed the ladder and held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and the RAW Women’s Championship. According to Fightful, a production mandate called...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For WWE’s Upcoming UK Tour
WWE will head to Europe with a series of events featuring SmackDown brand talents later this month. The tour starts in Glasgow, Scotland at The Hydro on Sunday, October 30. You can check out the lineup for that show below:. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women’s Championship...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph & McKenzie Mitchell Get Married
WWE NXT announcer Vic Joseph and backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell have officially tied the knot. Over the weekend, the couple took to Instagram to announce that they were married on Friday in Italy. Joseph and Mitchell got engaged back in November. We send our best wishes to the happy couple!
Comments / 0