VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match
As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star
It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange
As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
WWE invades the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. – Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. – Candice LeRae...
Results From WWE Live Event In Bismarck, ND
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. You can check out the results below:. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
Eric Bischoff Claims AEW’s Audience Hasn’t Grown Significantly
On September 8, Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite did over 1 million viewers for three weeks in a row. It was the first time the show has done over 1 million in three consecutive weeks since October 2021. One year later, former WCW promoter Eric Bischoff still believes AEW...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 3, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 3, 2022!. We open up with The Judgement Day. Damian Priest vows to make Edge say “I Quit” at Extreme Rules. Dominik Mysterio addresses his father, saying that he hates him. Finally, Finn Balor addresses AJ Styles, saying he could’ve ended his career, but chose not to because he’s a friend. AJ Styles is now out for their match.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Already Setting Ticket Records
Tickets for WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view event went on sale over the weekend, and apparently they are selling pretty well. According to Fightful Select, Rumble 23′ has sold over 25,000 tickets so far. This is a new record for the event in regards to paid ticket sales and gross revenue.
Results From WWE Live Event In Regina, SK: Six-Man Tag Team Match
Natalya def. B-Fab White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights turn red. Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start immediately. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet. Hit Row (w/ B Fab) def. Maximum...
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 9/30/22
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,207,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,535,000 viewers they did a week ago. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.63 rating from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is coming up this Saturday and before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?. Here...
Daniel Cormier Makes Appearance On WWE RAW During Matt Riddle/Seth Rollins Segment
Daniel Cormier made an appearance on Monday night’s episode of RAW. Cormier appeared in a pre-taped video during a live segment involving Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Cormier said he’s sick of their behavior, and told them to keep things clean until their fight this weekend – which Cormier will be officiating.
WWE SmackDown Star Internally Listed Under His NXT Name
WWE has scrapped the Max Dupri gimmick in favor of bringing LA Knight back after weeks of teasing it. After Max and Maxxine said that Mace and Mansoor would be the models for the Back To School collection, they were attacked by Braun Strowman. Since then, Dupri has parted with Maximum Male Models.
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from October 3, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin.
Watch: Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins Brawl After WWE Monday Night RAW
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle shared fists after this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW went off the air. During the show, the pair had a face-to-face, but did not fight, due to a non-compete clause. In the ring after the show, Rollins said that Jack Tunney Jr....
WWE Is Prepared For AEW Chant Hijacking DX Reunion On RAW
WWE is said to be “ready” for fans attempting to hijack next week’s DX reunion on RAW with chants of ‘Daddy Ass.’. DX will reunite on the October 10th episode of RAW to mark the 25th anniversary of forming in 1997. The reunion is expected to...
Saraya To Britt Baker: I’ll Knock You TF Out
AEW’s Saraya has continued teasing a match with Dr. Britt Baker, promising to knock the former AEW Women’s World Champion out. Saraya joined AEW last month at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event, months after her contract was not renewed by WWE. During her debut, Saraya was confronted...
Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes
According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
AEW News – Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark + ‘Road To’ Dynamite Preview
All Elite Wrestling will be in Washington, DC this week for AEW Dynamite. You can check out the latest “Road To” preview video below, looking at the MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta match and more:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark below. The following matches...
