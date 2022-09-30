Read full article on original website
Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match
As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star
It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
Sami Zayn Accuses WWE On FOX Of Trying To Create Divide, More News
Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the official WWE on FOX Twitter account that claimed they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline. He wrote,. “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying...
SoCal Val Calls Negative WWE Divas Stigma “Anti-Feminist”
SoCal Val has hit out at the stigma against the WWE Divas era and branding, claiming it as “anti-feminist”. WWE referred to female Superstars as Divas for years, before retiring the term in 2016. The Divas era has a stigma among wrestling fans who argue that it set women’s...
Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange
As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
WWE invades the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. – Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. – Candice LeRae...
Eric Bischoff Claims AEW’s Audience Hasn’t Grown Significantly
On September 8, Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite did over 1 million viewers for three weeks in a row. It was the first time the show has done over 1 million in three consecutive weeks since October 2021. One year later, former WCW promoter Eric Bischoff still believes AEW...
Former WWE NXT Star Guest Coaching At Performance Center
Pwinsider reported today that former WWE NXT star Biff Busick is at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s working as a Guest Coach. Busick is well respected in the pro wrestling business for his in-ring work and would be a great hire for any wrestling promotion as a coach or producer.
WWE Star Wants To See Women’s Mid-Card Title Introduced
Raquel Gonzalez has pitched for WWE to introduce a new title. During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the WWE Superstar commented on the company possibly introducing a “women’s mid-card title.” She said,. “I think that would be something so great for the women’s...
Former AEW Talent Explains Decision To Leave The Promotion
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dan Lambert discussed his decision to move on from AEW. He said that he thought his character was becoming ‘stale.’. Lambert made his promotional debut in 2021 with American Top Team before becoming the mouthpiece for AEW stars Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is coming up this Saturday and before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?. Here...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Already Setting Ticket Records
Tickets for WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view event went on sale over the weekend, and apparently they are selling pretty well. According to Fightful Select, Rumble 23′ has sold over 25,000 tickets so far. This is a new record for the event in regards to paid ticket sales and gross revenue.
WWE Hires Horror Writer For Director Of Longtime Creative Position
WWE has hired an interesting name for an interesting spot in the company. Fightful Select reported today that horror writer Rob Fee recently joined the company as he started full-time this week as Director of Longtime Creative. Fee has worked as a horror writer for Marvel in the past. He...
Matt Hardy Reacts To His Recent Reunion With Private Party, More
AEW wrestler Matt Hardy recently took to his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast to discuss his recent reunion with Private Party, the bond he has with the team, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his reunion with Private Party:...
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko For Conception Of His Debut Entrance
During a recent appearance on WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Rey Mysterio spoke about the creation of his pop-up entrance. According to Mysterio, cruiserweight legend Dean Malenko was responsible for conceiving the entrance. Mysterio referenced the entrance as “the icing on the cake” to culminate the anticipation of his WWE debut.
Maria Kanellis Outlines Goals For Women’s Wrestling Army Over Next Five Years
Maria Kanellis sat down with the “Women’s Wrestling Talk” podcast to discuss some goals she has for her Women’s Wrestling Army promotion. Kanellis outlined her goals over the course of five years, highlighting health insurance and a bigger distribution being at the forefront. You can check...
Saraya To Britt Baker: I’ll Knock You TF Out
AEW’s Saraya has continued teasing a match with Dr. Britt Baker, promising to knock the former AEW Women’s World Champion out. Saraya joined AEW last month at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event, months after her contract was not renewed by WWE. During her debut, Saraya was confronted...
Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes
According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
Jake Roberts Tells Funny Story About Paul Bearer Staying In A Honeymoon Suite
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on his favorite stories regarding Paul Bearer, including the time the WWE legend stayed in a honeymoon suite at a hotel in New York. He said,. “At...
