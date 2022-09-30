Read full article on original website
Vicki Veenker: Building connections
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Vicki Veenker is well-versed in the art of the compromise. Five years ago, in her capacity as director at Convergence Center for Policy Resolution,...
City in the spotlight for Paint Pleasanton 2022
Artists in this year’s Paint Pleasanton event got the full en plein air experience that the Bay Area has to offer, but the weather couldn’t put a damper on the outdoor competition last month. Painters put their passion into practice, rain or shine, on Sept. 17 and 18...
Ed Lauing: Speaking from experience
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. In a seven-candidate race with zero incumbents, Ed Lauing is the closest thing Palo Alto has to a City Hall veteran. Over his 15...
Students' reading improves, despite pandemic hurdles
Data from this past spring’s standardized tests reveal that Palo Alto public schools are making substantial progress towards their early literacy goals, despite the impacts that the pandemic has had on education. The portion of third graders reading “near” or “above” state standards in reading on the 2022 Smarter...
Lisa Forssell: Seeing green
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Lisa Forssell sees a direct connection between rising rents, power outages and the cost of sandwiches and haircuts. Forssell, a member of the city’s...
Live forum to explore East Palo Alto City Council candidates' views
On Oct. 11, the Palo Alto Weekly will host a live public forum on Zoom with the seven candidates running for East Palo Alto City Council. The event will take place at 7 p.m. and will explore the candidates’ positions on topics, including affordable housing, development, infrastructure, policing and other issues that are important to the community. To register for the forum, go to PaloAltoOnline.com/epacc.
San Jose rent hike could push out tenants
Residents at an East San Jose affordable housing complex found an apparent loophole in the city’s rent control policy that favors the property owner and are fighting an October rent hike. Chanting “Sí, se puede,” which translate to “Yes, we can,” roughly 100 residents and local organizers took to...
Doria Summa: Residents first
Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. College Terrace neighborhood resident Doria Summa is well-known around town for both her skepticism of development, her neighborhood activism and her perfect willingness to be the sole dissenting vote.
In Palo Alto City Council race, it's anybody's game
Seven Palo Alto residents have jumped into the race to replace City Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth, who are terming out, and Alison Cormack, who has opted not to run for a fresh term. But even though none of the seven candidates — Alex Comsa, Lisa Forssell, Brian...
Candidates for sheriff square off at community forum
Two Santa Clara County Sheriff candidates — an insider and an outsider — each sought to convince voters they would be the better choice for the position during an hour-long Zoom debate co-sponsored by the Palo Alto Weekly and Mountain View Voice on Tuesday night, Sept. 27. Kevin...
Editorial: Vote Marchand for mayor, Branning for District 1, Chiong for District 2 in Livermore
Livermore voters will be selecting two new City Council members and a new mayor come Nov. 8. Our recommendations for the next mayor is John Marchand and for the two open council seats, Evan Branning and Mel Chiong. The new council members will tackle a number of crucial projects and...
South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior
Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board...
