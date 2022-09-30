ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
calmatters.network

Alex Comsa: In the driver's seat

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Realtor Alex Comsa likes to think big. If he has his way, the Palo Alto Airport in the Baylands would be transformed into a...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Vicki Veenker: Building connections

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Vicki Veenker is well-versed in the art of the compromise. Five years ago, in her capacity as director at Convergence Center for Policy Resolution,...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Candidates for sheriff square off at community forum

Two Santa Clara County Sheriff candidates — an insider and an outsider — each sought to convince voters they would be the better choice for the position during an hour-long Zoom debate co-sponsored by the Palo Alto Weekly and Mountain View Voice on Tuesday night, Sept. 27. Kevin...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Live forum to explore East Palo Alto City Council candidates' views

On Oct. 11, the Palo Alto Weekly will host a live public forum on Zoom with the seven candidates running for East Palo Alto City Council. The event will take place at 7 p.m. and will explore the candidates’ positions on topics, including affordable housing, development, infrastructure, policing and other issues that are important to the community. To register for the forum, go to PaloAltoOnline.com/epacc.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

San Jose rent hike could push out tenants

Residents at an East San Jose affordable housing complex found an apparent loophole in the city’s rent control policy that favors the property owner and are fighting an October rent hike. Chanting “Sí, se puede,” which translate to “Yes, we can,” roughly 100 residents and local organizers took to...
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

City in the spotlight for Paint Pleasanton 2022

Artists in this year’s Paint Pleasanton event got the full en plein air experience that the Bay Area has to offer, but the weather couldn’t put a damper on the outdoor competition last month. Painters put their passion into practice, rain or shine, on Sept. 17 and 18...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

In Palo Alto City Council race, it's anybody's game

Seven Palo Alto residents have jumped into the race to replace City Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth, who are terming out, and Alison Cormack, who has opted not to run for a fresh term. But even though none of the seven candidates — Alex Comsa, Lisa Forssell, Brian...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Julie Lythcott-Haims: Thriving together

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Julie Lythcott-Haims decided to run for City Council shortly after reading a New York Times profile in June about Susan Kirsch, a Mill Valley resident and NIMBY activist who has determinedly opposed a 20-condominium development in her neighborhood.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior

Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board...
MORGAN HILL, CA

