ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Lisa Forssell: Seeing green

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Lisa Forssell sees a direct connection between rising rents, power outages and the cost of sandwiches and haircuts. Forssell, a member of the city’s...
PALO ALTO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose rent hike could push out tenants

Residents at an East San Jose affordable housing complex found an apparent loophole in the city’s rent control policy that favors the property owner and are fighting an October rent hike. Chanting “Sí, se puede,” which translate to “Yes, we can,” roughly 100 residents and local organizers took to...
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Doria Summa: Residents first

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. College Terrace neighborhood resident Doria Summa is well-known around town for both her skepticism of development, her neighborhood activism and her perfect willingness to be the sole dissenting vote.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Ed Lauing: Speaking from experience

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. In a seven-candidate race with zero incumbents, Ed Lauing is the closest thing Palo Alto has to a City Hall veteran. Over his 15...
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palo Alto, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Government
Palo Alto, CA
Government
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
calmatters.network

Live forum to explore East Palo Alto City Council candidates' views

On Oct. 11, the Palo Alto Weekly will host a live public forum on Zoom with the seven candidates running for East Palo Alto City Council. The event will take place at 7 p.m. and will explore the candidates’ positions on topics, including affordable housing, development, infrastructure, policing and other issues that are important to the community. To register for the forum, go to PaloAltoOnline.com/epacc.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Candidates for sheriff square off at community forum

Two Santa Clara County Sheriff candidates — an insider and an outsider — each sought to convince voters they would be the better choice for the position during an hour-long Zoom debate co-sponsored by the Palo Alto Weekly and Mountain View Voice on Tuesday night, Sept. 27. Kevin...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Following San Jose, state tosses parking requirements

San Jose and California are in a race to leave the 1960s in the past, at least when it comes to redevelopment and parking. Silicon Valley housing advocates and experts are lauding the approval of a new state law that will do away with minimum parking requirements for new developments within a half-mile of major public transit lines. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2097 into law last week that will make it cheaper to build new housing projects. The law, effective in January, will also align with the city’s future growth plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford Shopping Center#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#City Council Voter Guide#City Hall#Stanford University#The City Council
calmatters.network

Julie Lythcott-Haims: Thriving together

Check out Palo Alto Online’s City Council Voter Guide for comparisons of all seven candidates’ views on housing, rail crossings, sustainability and public safety. Julie Lythcott-Haims decided to run for City Council shortly after reading a New York Times profile in June about Susan Kirsch, a Mill Valley resident and NIMBY activist who has determinedly opposed a 20-condominium development in her neighborhood.
PALO ALTO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records

The amount of funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books—with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested—and expensive—race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
calmatters.network

In Palo Alto City Council race, it's anybody's game

Seven Palo Alto residents have jumped into the race to replace City Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth, who are terming out, and Alison Cormack, who has opted not to run for a fresh term. But even though none of the seven candidates — Alex Comsa, Lisa Forssell, Brian...
PALO ALTO, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes

By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
BERKELEY, CA
calmatters.network

News Digest: Pleasanton school board forum canceled; DUSD forum back on | Pirates of Emerson at fairgrounds | Dublin Harvest Fair

Unfortunately the Pleasanton Weekly’s candidate forum for Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees, originally scheduled for this Tuesday (Oct. 4), has been canceled due to illness. While the Weekly and its partners are exploring other options, given there will be less than a month before the election, it...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

City in the spotlight for Paint Pleasanton 2022

Artists in this year’s Paint Pleasanton event got the full en plein air experience that the Bay Area has to offer, but the weather couldn’t put a damper on the outdoor competition last month. Painters put their passion into practice, rain or shine, on Sept. 17 and 18...
PLEASANTON, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Faith-based group helping Bay Area churches convert unused land into affordable housing

Church-owned properties are becoming a potential solution to Bay Area’s ongoing housing crisis through program and funding support. Last month, LISC Bay Area, an organization focused on community improvement, shared progress and expansion of its Faith and Housing program and announced a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help Bay Area churches convert underutilized land into affordable homes.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy