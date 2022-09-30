ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Realtor gets 25 years for stalking death of wife in Mesa

In April 2017, Scottsdale Realtor Stephen Mora was on top of the world. He had married Janell Leach, a then-37-year-old divorced mom of two boys, ages 8 and 9. She had earned master’s degrees in education and business and frequently traveled around the world to recruit students in her capacity as associate director for international student professional development for Arizona State University.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

MCSO: 2 dead after shooting near Gila Bend Community Park

GILA BEND, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Papago Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon, not far from the Gila Bend Community Park. At 1:36 p.m., Sgt. Calbert Gillett says deputies were dispatched to a shooting call in the area. When...
GILA BEND, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School

MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix

Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Person found dead inside burnt car in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Police say a person was found dead on Sept. 30 in a burned car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says the discovery was made near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a car on fire. Once at the scene, police found an unidentified person dead inside the car.
PHOENIX, AZ

