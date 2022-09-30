Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ersAdrian HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Man running with a rifle and reportedly firing it off is arrested, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - It was a scary scene Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road as officers responded to reports of a man running with a rifle. The man was apparently firing it along the way, but there are no reports of anyone being hurt.
AZFamily
Man found dead in west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Valley Tribune
Realtor gets 25 years for stalking death of wife in Mesa
In April 2017, Scottsdale Realtor Stephen Mora was on top of the world. He had married Janell Leach, a then-37-year-old divorced mom of two boys, ages 8 and 9. She had earned master’s degrees in education and business and frequently traveled around the world to recruit students in her capacity as associate director for international student professional development for Arizona State University.
fox10phoenix.com
MCSO: 2 dead after shooting near Gila Bend Community Park
GILA BEND, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Papago Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon, not far from the Gila Bend Community Park. At 1:36 p.m., Sgt. Calbert Gillett says deputies were dispatched to a shooting call in the area. When...
MCSO confirms the identities of the 2 men killed in Gila Bend shooting
GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men died after a shooting at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were called for a shooting around 1:36 p.m. in the area of Papago Street and Euclid Avenue.
ABC 15 News
Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School
MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead, man in custody after hit-and-run near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road
A man is dead and another is in custody after a hit-and-run crash overnight near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix
Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
fox10phoenix.com
Speeding driver caused north Phoenix crash that seriously injured teen, police say
PHOENIX - A speeding driver fleeing from police has been blamed for causing a crash in north Phoenix that sent a teenage boy to the hospital. Police first tried to pull over Kordell Ellis on Sept. 30 for reportedly speeding near a school zone. But instead of stopping, officers say the Ellis went through a school yard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police find 3 teens in Phoenix after they were reported missing in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has found three teenage boys after they were reported missing Thursday morning. Police said the three boys were seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they weren't seen or heard from since before officers located them.
East Valley Tribune
County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems
Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police patrol car stolen during aggravated assault investigation, suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A 20-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to steal a Phoenix Police patrol car on Friday night. Police say they were investigating an aggravated assault case near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road when a man busted through the window of a patrol car and stole the vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged hit-and-run driver caught after deadly pedestrian crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - An alleged hit-and-run driver is now in custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. Police said the collision happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Daniel...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
AZFamily
6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
AZFamily
Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.
fox10phoenix.com
Person found dead inside burnt car in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Police say a person was found dead on Sept. 30 in a burned car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says the discovery was made near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a car on fire. Once at the scene, police found an unidentified person dead inside the car.
Comments / 2