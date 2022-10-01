Outdoor fun for students at the Watershed Watch

Overlooking the sheen off of the Maumee River as the water connected with itself at the bottom of Providence Metropark’s dam, Emilee Harrwaldt sat peacefully three fourths into her class’s field trip sketching a map for her water-quality research station.

“It’s just fun to see new things and learn about new stuff,” Emilee, 13, said Friday while she and 114 seventh-grade classmates at Otsego Junior High School explored the river’s sun-splashed banks.

They were there to participate in the Toledo Area Metropolitan Council of Governments’ 33rd annual Student Watershed Watch, which involves 12 different schools ranging from Toledo to Pemberville and cycles students through six different stations.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Molly Duhamel, Otsego’s seventh-grade science teacher, who was thrilled to get some hands-on experience for her students.

“So far?” said Logan Zelner, 12, reflecting on what part of the day he liked most. “I think the chemical test,” said Logan. But this gave way to his real intentions, “The one I'm looking forward to is...some scientific word for like the wildlife.”

Without a doubt the most popular stations incorporated water testing and catching aquatic macroinvertebrates, led respectively by Eric Kostecky and Sara Guiher, water quality planners with TMACOG.

“It's a lot of fun to see the excitement,” Mr. Kostecky said as he helped students test river water samples.

Students culled at the bottom of steps leading to the river, and bowed down to peek their faces into whatever they could find.

“This is super fun, and I hope that everyone enjoys it and learns about how important our water resources are,” said Ms. Guiher, who had a consistent contingent of preteens following her with hopes of wading out into the river to catch some crawdads, larvae, or clams.

Students were able to file throughout the park, move around, and explore with adult supervision.

“Then we'll take the data back to the classroom, create presentations, the best presentation will be able to go to the Student Watershed Watch Summit on Nov. 4,” Ms. Duhamel said.

And even though some of the other stations may not have been as hands on as the water testing or macroinvertebrates, a number of students expressed their love for the trip’s more contemplative side.

“Drawing the map was the favorite,” said Marco Chavez, 12, said, and added, “I just like to draw.”

At the same time, Marco expressed a desire to jump in the river to find macroinvertebrates.

“I’m ready,” he said. “I brought crocs and a towel to dry my feet.”