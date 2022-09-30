Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
WAFB.com
Officials try to ID 3 women after hundreds of dollars’ worth of liquor stolen from Walmart
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying multiple people as part of a theft investigation in Ascension Parish. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are trying to identify three people regarding the theft of more than $600 worth of liquor from Walmart in Prairieville.
brproud.com
Ascension deputy arrested for DWI, suspended from duties
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities say a high-ranking deputy has been suspended and is slated to become the subject of an upcoming investigation after he was arrested on a DWI charge this weekend. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Captain T.J. Gaughf was arrested in...
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
stmarynow.com
Theft arrests reported by local police agencies
Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a busy day for deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 30, as they were contacted to investigate two different shootings. The first happened early in the morning and left one man dead in front of his home. Nancy Smith...
montanarightnow.com
Louisiana man admits kidnapping and plan to dismember gays
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A 21-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to a grisly kidnapping, and his sworn statement says he planned to kill and dismember gays until he was caught or killed. Court documents show federal prosecutors agreed to drop hate crime and other charges against Chance Seneca of Lafayette when he pleaded guilty Thursday. Seneca was 19 when he handcuffed, choked, stabbed and slit the wrists of 18-year-old Holden White in June 2020, then called 911 and waited for police. White's family identified him at the time, though court documents give only his initials.
Terrebonne HS assistant coach arrested on molestation charges
Cops today announced the arrest of an assistant football coach at Terrebonne High School. “Bobby Stephon Sewire, 24, of Gray, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile,” Lt. Blake Tabor said in a news release.
New Iberia woman falls victim to tech support scam
Scammers are acting like they want to help you in order to get your information and money from you.
Jury convicts New Iberia man for attacking and threatening to kill girlfriend
After several hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a New Iberia man was convicted for several violent offenses by a St. Landry Parish jury.
Man shot to death in Donaldsonville; victim identified
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a shooting incident at a home on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Once they arrived, deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside...
UPDATE: No injuries reported in residential fire on Randolph Dr.
A residential fire on Randolph Dr. in Lafayette has been confirmed by the Lafayette Police Department.
CRIME STOPPERS: Information wanted about who shot, killed Baker man in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over a year later, authorities and loved ones are still searching for answers as to who killed 29-year-old Tre’Donovan Paynes. According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the Baton Rouge Police Department found Paynes sitting inside his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Louisiana Man Died After Jumping From Mississippi Bridge Following Police Chase
The man has been identified as 50-year-old James Thomas Edwards of Morgan City.
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
