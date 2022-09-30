ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
Ascension deputy arrested for DWI, suspended from duties

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities say a high-ranking deputy has been suspended and is slated to become the subject of an upcoming investigation after he was arrested on a DWI charge this weekend. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Captain T.J. Gaughf was arrested in...
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
Theft arrests reported by local police agencies

Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a busy day for deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 30, as they were contacted to investigate two different shootings. The first happened early in the morning and left one man dead in front of his home. Nancy Smith...
Louisiana man admits kidnapping and plan to dismember gays

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A 21-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to a grisly kidnapping, and his sworn statement says he planned to kill and dismember gays until he was caught or killed. Court documents show federal prosecutors agreed to drop hate crime and other charges against Chance Seneca of Lafayette when he pleaded guilty Thursday. Seneca was 19 when he handcuffed, choked, stabbed and slit the wrists of 18-year-old Holden White in June 2020, then called 911 and waited for police. White's family identified him at the time, though court documents give only his initials.
Man shot to death in Donaldsonville; victim identified

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a shooting incident at a home on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Once they arrived, deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside...
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...

