Nashville, TN

The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert's Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She's Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She's taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn't have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson's Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson's manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson's husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What's the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson's-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she's also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss' "Seven Spanish Angels" Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic "Seven Spanish Angels."
WASHINGTON, DC
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The "Humble and Kind" singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage's catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits "It's Embarrassing" That 'The Voice' Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what's become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can't stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: "I was on spring break a few years ago when 'The Voice' was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits "It's Embarrassing" That 'The Voice' Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June

Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol' Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Hints At The End Of His Career: "The Clock's Ticking… I'm Not Gonna Ever Beat My Head Against The Wall"

And that's according to Blake Shelton himself. The country music star and longtime The Voice judge has built himself quite the career in the country music. Cranking out radio hit after hit, #1 album after #1 album, he's got a number of Ol' Red Bars, he's got a big-ass house in Los Angeles now… for a while, he was the biggest thing in country music.
CELEBRITIES

