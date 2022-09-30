HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team had little trouble getting past Hermantown in a Section 7AA second-round playoff contest, beating the Hawks 7-0 Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts. The Bluejackets will now host Forest Lake Thursday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Courts, but even though it was an uneventful first win, Hibbing coach Gary Conda said it was a relief to get past this first match. ...

HIBBING, MN ・ 33 MINUTES AGO