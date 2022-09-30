ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durga Puja 2022: List Of South Indian Naivedya Offered To Goddess Durga On Navratri

We are in the midst of the Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, with every household rejoicing the arrival of Goddess Durga. Celebrations are on to make it really meaningful. Every day we worship a particular avatar of Goddess Durga. Since each day represents a particular associated colour, the devotees should...
PS1 Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Elegant In Sky Blue Saree [PICS]

Sobhita Dhulipala is a timeless beauty and there is no denying in how gorgeous she is. Every picture of her has time and again made our heads turn. Currently, the actress is being seen in role of Vanathi in a royal avatar in Ponniyin Selvan aka PS1 and we cannot help but love how great she looks!
