boldsky.com

PS1 Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Elegant In Sky Blue Saree [PICS]

Sobhita Dhulipala is a timeless beauty and there is no denying in how gorgeous she is. Every picture of her has time and again made our heads turn. Currently, the actress is being seen in role of Vanathi in a royal avatar in Ponniyin Selvan aka PS1 and we cannot help but love how great she looks!
