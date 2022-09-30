“It’s almost like witnessing your own funeral” were the first words uttered by Dr. Andrew (aka ‘Andy’) Auge when asked about his thoughts on his impending retirement in Spring 2022. My name is Coy Pederson, and though I’m not retiring myself, I graduated from the Loras English program on May 21, 2022; and as I reflect upon my own departure from Loras College, I can understand at least how Dr. Auge is feeling at this current juncture in his career. Dr. Andrew Auge graduated from Loras College in 1978, majoring in Biology (audible gasp). In addition to the grueling hours he no doubt had to put in the science lab, Auge also had to contend with his father’s looming presence while studying at Loras. Dr. Thomas Auge, Dr. Andrew Auge’s father, was often praised for being a scholarly tour de force; he was integral in establishing the Black Student Union on campus, and was a prodigious writer in his academic field, history. “I did feel a need to prove myself, be on my best behavior,” said Auge.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO