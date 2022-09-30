Read full article on original website
Peosta Park and Trail Plans Advance with $475k DBQ County Funds
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Monday, October 3, to approve $475,000 in funding for the further development of 14-acre Kelly Oaks Park in the City of Peosta. The approved funds are made available as part of The American Rescue Plan. The overall project is budgeted to...
“State of the City” Luncheon, “Politics & Eggs” Part of Dubuque Chamber’s October Agenda
With the leaves changing colors, and the mercury in the thermometer dropping, fall is officially here. It's a busy time for businesses and organizations alike, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is not exempt. After all, their schedule is a reflection of all the Key City has going on. The month of October looks to be busy and fruitful for all involved.
Galena Museum Lands Federal Grant: $1.8 Million
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald; The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.8 million grant to the Galena- Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Funds are planned to be used for a new Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum. Funding for this venture comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current museum, which can be found at 211 South Bench Street in Galena, has been their for over 80 years and the aging building presents issues that need to be fixed.
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
Read Any Good Books Lately? Here’s 2 From an Iowa Native
Seems like we are all tied to our electronic devices these days. Whether it's a laptop computer like the one I'm using to type this. Or a cell phone or work computer, we spend the majority of our time on these devices. Here's your chance to "unplug" and relax with...
Authorities Release Name of Tractor Driver Killed Sunday in Sherrill,Iowa
Authorities have now released the name of the man killed in a tractor rollover accident near Sherill on Sunday night. The driver has now been identified as 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque. Schmitt was found pinned under his tractor when Sherrill EMS arrived around 7:40 pm Sunday. He was transported to a Dubuque hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation,
Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance
Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
Go Bargain Hunting at These Fun Shops on National Consignment Day
National Consignment Day offers a fun shopping method on the first Monday in October. Consignment stores offer an innovative, sustainable way to shop, earn money, and extend the lifecycle of a range of items. Here are several of the Tri-State area's consignment stores if you want to sell or shop.
Farewell Dr. Andrew Auge: A Lasting Legacy
“It’s almost like witnessing your own funeral” were the first words uttered by Dr. Andrew (aka ‘Andy’) Auge when asked about his thoughts on his impending retirement in Spring 2022. My name is Coy Pederson, and though I’m not retiring myself, I graduated from the Loras English program on May 21, 2022; and as I reflect upon my own departure from Loras College, I can understand at least how Dr. Auge is feeling at this current juncture in his career. Dr. Andrew Auge graduated from Loras College in 1978, majoring in Biology (audible gasp). In addition to the grueling hours he no doubt had to put in the science lab, Auge also had to contend with his father’s looming presence while studying at Loras. Dr. Thomas Auge, Dr. Andrew Auge’s father, was often praised for being a scholarly tour de force; he was integral in establishing the Black Student Union on campus, and was a prodigious writer in his academic field, history. “I did feel a need to prove myself, be on my best behavior,” said Auge.
Woman To Plead Guilty For False Statements In Gun Purchase
A woman plans to plead guilty in federal court to making false statements while purchasing a gun one day before it was recovered following a Dubuque shooting. 30 year old Elisabeth Kress, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The charge stems from a firearm found following a shooting on July 19th on Jackson Street in Dubuque. According to reports, 48 year old Brian Beaver of Dubuque was shot and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. A plea hearing for Kress has been set for October 12th.
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
Dubuque felon with firearm sentenced to federal prison
A Dubuque felon was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 22 year old Tremaine Moore was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. Documents state Dubuque police pulled over Moore because he did not have a front license plate and it had dark front windows. After a police K-9 indicated that the scent of illegal narcotics was coming from the vehicle.
Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline
How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
Man Convicted in High-Profile Iowa Murder Case Files New Appeal
In 2020, a long-standing cold case murder was closed in Iowa when Jerry Burns of Manchester was convicted of killing Michelle Martinko 39 years earlier. The 50-year-old Burns appeared at an appeal hearing b before the Iowa Supreme Court last Friday, where his lawyers stated Burns had a "reasonable expectation of privacy", meaning police should have gotten a warrant to obtain a DNA sample from a drinking straw he tossed in the trash.
DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding
During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
‘You are out!’ Nursing home knowingly locked man outside overnight
A Dubuque nursing home deliberately locked a wheelchair-bound resident out of the building for 11 hours until the man called for a taxi at 4 a.m. and was taken to a hospital, according to state officials. State inspection records indicate the administrator at the Dubuque Specialty Care nursing home had been in the job for […] The post ‘You are out!’ Nursing home knowingly locked man outside overnight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Northwest Arterial & Pennsylvania Ave Intersection Closing Tonight at 8pm
NW Arterial and Pennsylvania Ave. Intersection Closure Starting at 8 p.m. Tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Ave. intersection will temporarily close to eastbound and westbound traffic starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, October 4, to continue paving the southbound arterial lanes. The intersection will re-open to...
DRA Commits to $8 Million Match for Grant Application for Chaplain Schmitt Island
According to the Telegraph Herald, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos has committed to a match of up to $8 million toward a sought-after grant for development on Chaplain Schmitt Island. The TH reported today that board members of the DRA, which legally is called the Dubuque Racing Association,...
