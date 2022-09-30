Read full article on original website
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Leif Eriksson Day Row & Run
$35-$45 The event consists of a one-mile boat race & 5K foot race & celebrates the life of Leif Eriksson. Beginning at Depot Beach, the one-mile boat race leads participants to Ferry Beach. The 5K will traverse along a road course in the city of Charlevoix. All proceeds will benefit the Rayder Den, a food pantry project for Charlevoix Middle & High School students experiencing food insecurity. Registration up to 9/16 is $35. From 9/16 to 9/28 the price is $40. Sign up the day of the event is $45.
The Fall Groove
Oct. 1-2 Fans of the blues will want to grab a ticket to Larry McCray, who brings his band and selections from his 2021 release Blues Without You to the Dennos Museum Center’s music series on Saturday, Oct. 1. Go early and explore the fabulous galleries with doors open at 7pm and the show kicking off at 8pm. For tickets and info: dennosmuseum.org.
The Perfect Pairing
It all starts with the soil and the crops, and whether the result is a collection of award-winning vineyards or a dedicated cohort of sustainable farms and artisanal purveyors, the Old Mission and Leelanau Peninsula wine trails are a particularly fitting venue for fine dining. This is where terroir meets table, to sublime effect. The wineries featured below take food seriously, both as an accompaniment to their vintages and as a nod to local and regional culinary arts.
ExhiBEERtion!
This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
Fall on the Farm: What local farmers are harvesting and growing this season
Summer may be the peak tourism season, but for farmers, autumn brings long days toiling in the soil harvesting, preparing, packing, and even planting crops. Two local farms—9 Bean Rows and Lakeview Hill—provided us with some insight into what the autumnal harvest looks like, what their days consist of, and which produce to seek out at farmers markets this October.
Book Signing
Leelanau County author & Newbery prize winner Lynne Rae Perkins will sign copies of her new children’s book, "Violet & Jobie in the Wild" for bookstore customers. This is a middle-grade chapter book with illustrations by the author.
Retired Dennos Leader Honored
Congratulations are in order for Traverse City legend Eugene Jenneman, who was recently announced as one of the four recipients for this year’s University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Alumni Association awards. Jenneman is best known in northern Michigan as the founding executive director and longtime leader of the Dennos Museum Center. Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) hired Jenneman in 1988 to pilot the museum’s early years, and he worked closely with architect Bob Holdeman to design the Dennos Museum Center and oversee its construction. When the museum opened in 1991, Jenneman stayed on as executive director, ultimately leading the Dennos until he retired in 2019. Current Dennos Executive Director Craig Hadley is just the second executive director in museum history. A 1971 alumnus of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in physical sciences, Jenneman also started a scholarship at the university intended to “provide financial support for a student pursuing an international educational experience.”
