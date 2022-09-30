Read full article on original website
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
Old Town Emmet Farm Market
Held Saturdays until Oct. 1. New location: Petoskey Friendship Senior Center, 1322 Anderson Rd. Local crops & crafts.
Remote Workers MeetUp
Headwaters Land Conservancy Sturgeon River Preserve, Gaylord. Go on a short hike (1-2 miles), then meet up around the campfire for s'mores. Bring your own food, drinks & chair.
Book Signing
Leelanau County author & Newbery prize winner Lynne Rae Perkins will sign copies of her new children’s book, "Violet & Jobie in the Wild" for bookstore customers. This is a middle-grade chapter book with illustrations by the author.
The Fall Groove
Oct. 1-2 Fans of the blues will want to grab a ticket to Larry McCray, who brings his band and selections from his 2021 release Blues Without You to the Dennos Museum Center’s music series on Saturday, Oct. 1. Go early and explore the fabulous galleries with doors open at 7pm and the show kicking off at 8pm. For tickets and info: dennosmuseum.org.
The Perfect Pairing
It all starts with the soil and the crops, and whether the result is a collection of award-winning vineyards or a dedicated cohort of sustainable farms and artisanal purveyors, the Old Mission and Leelanau Peninsula wine trails are a particularly fitting venue for fine dining. This is where terroir meets table, to sublime effect. The wineries featured below take food seriously, both as an accompaniment to their vintages and as a nod to local and regional culinary arts.
MoMITT, Mo’ Fun
Celebrate cycling (and running!) and more, Oct. 7-9 at MoMITT Bike Fest! Choose from six racing options at Mt. Holiday in Traverse City and enjoy an expo with a large beer garden, multiple food options, global bike brands, live music, and lots of family fun. Races include: The Black Chili XC, Dirty Des X, Shorty’s Blitz, Belgian Waffle Ride, Green Chili Super Junior, and Orange Pepper Push-Biker. For more info and to register, visit: momittbikefest.com.
Fall on the Farm: What local farmers are harvesting and growing this season
Summer may be the peak tourism season, but for farmers, autumn brings long days toiling in the soil harvesting, preparing, packing, and even planting crops. Two local farms—9 Bean Rows and Lakeview Hill—provided us with some insight into what the autumnal harvest looks like, what their days consist of, and which produce to seek out at farmers markets this October.
Experiments in the City
Lawsuits involving Traverse City’s experimental fish pass project and restrictions on building heights have made their way to the state appeals court. Both involve appeals to decisions made by 13th Circuit Court judge Thomas Power. Power ruled the fish pass amounted to giving away city parkland, which would require a public vote. He also ruled that Proposition 3, which amended the city charter to restrict building heights to no more than 60 feet without a public vote, was valid and not in conflict with state laws regarding zoning. Lawsuits opposed both decisions.
