The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment

“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
CANCER
msn.com

The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers

Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
CANCER
Healthline

Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?

Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Anti-sedative could alleviate cancer therapy side effects, study suggests

Researchers in China have discovered that inhibiting a protein called the GABAA receptor can protect intestinal stem cells from the toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), suggests that the FDA-approved anti-sedative flumazenil, which targets GABAA receptors, could alleviate some of...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
SPENCER, IN
sciencealert.com

Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes

Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers

A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer

A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Common and rare types of blood cancer

The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
CANCER
Healthline

Surgical Options for Pancreatic Cancer

The American Cancer Society estimates that about in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022. Pancreatic cancer has a poorer outlook than many other types of cancer, but survival rates are continuing to increase as doctors learn how to best treat it. From 1975 to 2014, the 5-year relative survival rate increased from.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease

A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options

Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about the cancer antigen 125 test

The cancer antigen 125 (CA-125) test is a blood test. It measures a protein in the bloodstream that can indicate various health conditions. These include certain types of cancer, such as ovarian cancer, and some benign conditions, such as endometriosis. The CA-125 test measures a certain protein in the blood...
CANCER
Real Health

Study Confirms Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length. A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding).
SCIENCE

