California girls volleyball: Deep dig at top teams in Sac-Joaquin, Central, Oakland, Los Angeles sections

Thirteen of the 20 teams in the SBLive California Top 20 Girls Volleyball Rankings are from the Southern and the San Diego sections.

Last week, we took a deep dive into four of the other eight sections, and today we dig some more into the Sac-Joaquin, Central, Oakland and Los Angeles sections.

San Joaquin Section

2021 SJS Champions: Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (Division I), Granite Bay (D2), Lincoln (D3), Escalon (D4), Ripon Christian-Ripon (D5), Bay Valley Christian-Modesto (D6).

2022 Top 4: Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills, Whitney-Rocklin, Escalon, St. Mary’s-Stockton.

Oak Ridge (21-3): The tall Trojans are led by quartet of 6-footers in Elle Weaver, Madison Walker, Emily Child and Abby Hoybjorg. The NorCal Division I finalist last year are the only unbeaten team in the competitive Sierra Foothill League.

Oak Ridge's girls volleyball team. Courtesy: Oak Ridge athletics

Whitney (22-2): The Wildcats are led by setter/outside hitter Kaitlyn Cochran and Evelyn Hendrix up front and libero Alyssa Eimer in the back row. Sophomore Paige Hall also sets in the 6-2 offense. Whitney has solid wins against tough competition and lost a close league match to Oak Ridge in five sets.

Escalon (20-0): East of Highway 99 in the Central Valley is a small town with a big home-court advantage. The fans love their Cougars, who are led by four seniors. Emily Vickers rips 4.2 kills per set, and Gianna Bava has a .408 attack percentage. Rylie Lattig is the setter and Faye Hernandez leads the defense.

St. Mary’s (11-6): Audrey Arnaudo leads the Rams, who own two wins over Oak Ridge but have losses to Whitney and Tracy.

Central Section

2021 CS Champions: Clovis West-Fresno (Division 1), Stockdale (D2), St. Joseph-Santa Maria (D3), Garces (D4), Mission Oak-Tulare (D5).

2022 Top 4: Liberty-Bakersfield, Clovis East-Clovis, Buchanan-Clovis, Clovis North-Fresno.

Liberty (18-4): Emma Fredrick leads the Patriots, who have tested themselves out of section. In the Durango Invitational, Liberty was seeded 25th out of 64 teams and finished 20th. On that weekend, they defeated Southern Section powers Los Alamitos 25-23, 21-25, 27-25 and Bishop Alemany-Mission Hills 22-25, 26-24, 25-20.

Clovis East (29-3): The Timberwolves are led by setter Jayden Xiong, sophomore outside hitter Maddie Feramisco with 3.6 kills per set and libero Fatima Diaz. Clovis East has won 21 of their last 22 matches.

Buchanan (22-7): Grace Goudy leads the Bears with 3.6 kills per set. Buchanan beat Clovis East in an early-season tourney contest but lost thrilling rematch in Tri-River League play 25-21, 17-25, 23-25, 25-12, 20-18.

Clovis North (14-4): Morgan Wilson and Ava Rogers lead the Broncos, who own a five-set win over Liberty on Sept. 8.

Los Angeles Section

2021 LAS Champions: Venice-Los Angeles (Open Division), Sylmar (D1), Eagle Rock (D2), North Hollywood (D3), GALA (D4), North Valley Military Institute-Sun Valley (D5)

2022 Top 4: El Camino Real-Woodland Hills, Granada Hills Charter-Granada Hills, Palisades-Pacific Palisades, Taft-Woodland Hills.

El Camino Real (16-8): Royals are on fire in competitive West Valley League, leading league via five-set wins over rivals Granada Hills Charter and Taft.

Granada Hills Charter (15-6): Jessica Eldridge leads the attack for the Highlanders, who reached the last two City title matches but fell to Palisades in 2020 and Venice in 2021. GHC has some fine wins but a tough West Valley League loss to El Camino Real in five sets.

Palisades (25-8): Dolphins have beaten league rival Venice Gondoliers three times, including decisive 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 win on September 13 to take over Western league lead.

Taft (21-5): Prior Borick and Julia Bazylevych, winners of the City title for beach volleyball in the spring, lead the Toreadors.

Oakland Section

2021 OS Champion: Skyline-Oakland

2022 Top 2: Skyline, Cristo Rey De La Salle-Oakland

Skyline (11-2): Titans dominate the small section and the Oakland Athletic League. Skyline reached the CIF State Division V title match last year, where they lost 28-26, 25-15, 18-25, 28-26 to Santa Clarita Christian-Canyon Country.

Cristo Rey De La Salle (5-2): Mustangs one of few solid teams in the section.

Comments, questions or opinions? Email gordon.kass@gmail.com