clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
Former state senator C.B. Embry has died
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Not long after Kentucky Senator C. B. Embry resigned, he died. Some Kentucky Republicans spoke on the passing of the former state senator Embry. Embry represented Ohio County in state senate before he resigned. He also wasn’t running for reelection this year. Kentucky Senator Whitney Westerfield tweeted, “I’ve learned this morning that […]
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul won’t debate Charles Booker
This week in Kentucky politics...Republican Sen. Rand Paul declined to debate Democratic challenger Charles Booker.
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
WLKY.com
Groups gather at Capitol rallying for, against Amendment 2
Groups are urging Kentucky voters to show up to the polls next month. On the ballot will be Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which would ban the right to abortions in the state and prevent state and federal dollars from funding them. On Saturday, supporters sat on the lawn of the...
WTVQ
Adams: Kentucky voter registration surges in August
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — After two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge with nearly 10,000 people registering to vote in August, Secretary of State Michael Adams says. August saw 9,631 voters registering in Kentucky. Republican registrants account for 45.3 percent, with 1,618,444 voters, an increase...
WHAS 11
Louisville NAACP calling for the Kentucky Attorney General's resignation
The note said Ky. AG Daniel Cameron is unfit to remain in office after failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear’s advisory committee reports: Kentuckians want medical cannabis legalized
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says polling suggests 90% of adults in Kentucky support legalizing medical cannabis. The governor’s Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee traveled the state to hear views on the topic after the state legislature failed to pass legislation earlier this year. According to...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
Kentucky voter registration surges in August with more than 9,600 newly-registered voters joining rolls
The Kentucky Secretary of State on Friday announced Kentucky is seeing a surge in voter registrations with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August. The increase comes after two years of flatlined voter registration in the state. “Voter registration is back,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “With COVID...
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
Ky. constitutional amendment would give legislature more power
On Election Day in November, there are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would undermine abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session. Supporters say the Legislature needs to be able...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022
Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
WKYT 27
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump
One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
WTVQ
House fire displaces parents, three kids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
kentuckytoday.com
2-time Emmy winner first Black SBC state communications head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (BP) – Lawrence Smith, recruited to lead communications for the Kentucky Baptist Convention, finds inspiration in the biblical example of Luke. “I’ve always tried to point to the first four verses of the Gospel of Luke,” Smith told Baptist Press. “I consider Luke to be a great journalist. He’s known as a physician of course, but I think he’s a great journalist.”
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
