Frankfort, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Former state senator C.B. Embry has died

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Not long after Kentucky Senator C. B. Embry resigned, he died. Some Kentucky Republicans spoke on the passing of the former state senator Embry. Embry represented Ohio County in state senate before he resigned. He also wasn’t running for reelection this year. Kentucky Senator Whitney Westerfield tweeted, “I’ve learned this morning that […]
Frankfort, KY
Groups gather at Capitol rallying for, against Amendment 2

Groups are urging Kentucky voters to show up to the polls next month. On the ballot will be Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which would ban the right to abortions in the state and prevent state and federal dollars from funding them. On Saturday, supporters sat on the lawn of the...
Adams: Kentucky voter registration surges in August

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — After two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge with nearly 10,000 people registering to vote in August, Secretary of State Michael Adams says. August saw 9,631 voters registering in Kentucky. Republican registrants account for 45.3 percent, with 1,618,444 voters, an increase...
Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022

Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
House fire displaces parents, three kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
2-time Emmy winner first Black SBC state communications head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (BP) – Lawrence Smith, recruited to lead communications for the Kentucky Baptist Convention, finds inspiration in the biblical example of Luke. “I’ve always tried to point to the first four verses of the Gospel of Luke,” Smith told Baptist Press. “I consider Luke to be a great journalist. He’s known as a physician of course, but I think he’s a great journalist.”
Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
