ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
TROY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#Ohio State#American Football
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage

Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great spots for breakfast in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and nothing elevates it quite like an array of hash browns, eggs and sausage. From fluffy pancakes to veggie-packed omelets, Ann Arbor breakfast spots have it all. Here are five great ones to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Michigan Daily

Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series

Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Rocket Cos. Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Rocket Cos., the Detroit-based platform company that includes Rocket Mortgage, announced the retirements of Julie Booth, CFO and treasurer, and Angelo Vitale, general counsel and secretary, effective Nov. 15, and Oct. 3, respectively. Both Booth and Vitale will remain with the company in strategic advisory roles. Booth joined Rocket Mortgage...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Utility installation at site of new sustainable development will close Ann Arbor roads

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A section of Platt Road near County Farm Park in Ann Arbor is closing for more than a month for utility installation for a new development. The area is the site of the Veridian development, a planned sustainability-focused neighborhood with an affordable component that has been years in the making at the property that once housed a county juvenile detention center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

A new winery planned in Scio Township

Herron Farms is planning to unveil a vineyard, winery and tasting room at its location on Dexter -Ann Arbor Road. To move forward, they first needed approval from Scio Township, which they received at the Sept. 27 township board meeting. Herron Farms is proposing to establish a vineyard and use...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Grapples With Skyrocketing Water Bills

The City of Saline was expecting that water and sewer bills for its residents would go up only modestly this quarter. But the Saline City Council Chamber was filled, Monday evening, with residents complaining of rates that had gone up by hundreds of dollars. Some saw their bills go up by thousands.
SALINE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy