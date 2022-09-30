Read full article on original website
Iowa Redshirt Tracker: Four true freshmen burn their redshirts against Michigan
This past Saturday, Iowa fell 27-14 to the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines. During that game, six true freshmen saw the field in running back Kaleb Johnson, kicker Drew Stevens, defensive backs Xavier Nwankpa and TJ Hall, defensive lineman Aaron Graves, and tight end Addison Ostrenga. Johnson had 12 carries for...
MMQB Devin Gardner: "JJ McCarthy took another step"
Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner breaks down JJ McCarthy's performance in the Wolverines' 27-14 victory over Iowa.
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced
Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
Michigan State football: Predicting outcome for rest of the Spartans' season
With a 3rd straight loss, Michigan State looks lost, confused and out-of-sync in all phases of the game. And forget the game, let’s mention the coaching — something that’s clearly not getting the job done, and it’s especially evident after Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Maryland in College Park.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody shoots 65 to run away with Division 1 regional golf title
FLINT – Kate Brody is headed to the Division 1 state golf tournament for the fourth straight year. The Grand Blanc senior shot sizzling 6-under-par 65 Monday in the regional tournament at Mason’s El Dorado Golf Course to post a nine-shot victory over Alena Li of Okemos. She...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
5 great spots for breakfast in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and nothing elevates it quite like an array of hash browns, eggs and sausage. From fluffy pancakes to veggie-packed omelets, Ann Arbor breakfast spots have it all. Here are five great ones to check out.
Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series
Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
Detroit’s Rocket Cos. Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Rocket Cos., the Detroit-based platform company that includes Rocket Mortgage, announced the retirements of Julie Booth, CFO and treasurer, and Angelo Vitale, general counsel and secretary, effective Nov. 15, and Oct. 3, respectively. Both Booth and Vitale will remain with the company in strategic advisory roles. Booth joined Rocket Mortgage...
'Definitely going to hurt': Saline water bills suddenly double, triple and quadruple
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bubbling to the surface are huge concerns about a sudden rate increase for water bills in the city of Saline. Some of the quarterly bills are approaching $1,000 as part of a long-term plan to modernize an aging water treatment facility. 7 Action News asked...
Tudor Dixon asks to set abortion aside from Michigan governor’s race
In front of thousands of supporters and a host of media, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon implored supporters to separate the issue of abortion access from her gubernatorial campaign. “Gretchen Whitmer is out there saying that I’m going to be able to do something about that issue in this state,”...
Utility installation at site of new sustainable development will close Ann Arbor roads
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A section of Platt Road near County Farm Park in Ann Arbor is closing for more than a month for utility installation for a new development. The area is the site of the Veridian development, a planned sustainability-focused neighborhood with an affordable component that has been years in the making at the property that once housed a county juvenile detention center.
A new winery planned in Scio Township
Herron Farms is planning to unveil a vineyard, winery and tasting room at its location on Dexter -Ann Arbor Road. To move forward, they first needed approval from Scio Township, which they received at the Sept. 27 township board meeting. Herron Farms is proposing to establish a vineyard and use...
Washtenaw County fruit farm poised to change hands when longtime owners retire
WASHTENAW COUNTY --Jan and Bruce Upston have spent decades running Wasem Fruit Farm in Augusta Township. Now the couple, both in their mid-to-late 70s, are looking to retire and pass the farm on to the next generation. Wasem Fruit Farm, located at 6580 Judd Rd., is a family-owned and operated...
Saline Grapples With Skyrocketing Water Bills
The City of Saline was expecting that water and sewer bills for its residents would go up only modestly this quarter. But the Saline City Council Chamber was filled, Monday evening, with residents complaining of rates that had gone up by hundreds of dollars. Some saw their bills go up by thousands.
