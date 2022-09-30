ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Lauer said he didn’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Commanders RB Brian Robinson designated to return to practice

The move gives the rookie out of Alabama a chance to make his NFL debut in Week 5 when the Commanders host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Washington will play against the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Oct. 13.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy