Greater Milwaukee Today
Matrix Packaging to move from Saukville to Grafton
GRAFTON — Matrix Packaging Machinery will be coming to Grafton in the spring, as the company is moving from Saukville to allow for company expansion and growth. The village Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit last week for the company to set up operations in the former Calibre building at 2395 Dakota Drive.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five
WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire caused extensive damage to a home in Fond du Lac Monday. At about 12:55 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a fire in the 200 block of N. Brooke Street. Crews “encountered heavy fire conditions showing from the front of...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
MATC Times
8935 South Wood Creek Drive
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Town of Oshkosh wants to shift lake access point; Hot Dog Charlie’s up for sale; city may add diversity, sustainability posts
Welcome to the Oct. 3 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 37th issue of 2022. City may add diversity, sustainability coordinators. Access lot on WIOUWASH State Trail proposed. Crosstown rivalry resumes. County wants to...
seehafernews.com
Three Displaced Following Sheboygan House Fire
There was another house fire in Sheboygan yesterday. This follows the total loss of a home on Beechwood Drive over the weekend. The Sheboygan Fire Department was sent to a residence on North 16th Street just before 12:30 p.m., where they found black smoke emanating from the second floor of the building.
wearegreenbay.com
Pole struck in Calumet County prompts power outage
NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Emergency Management has notified the public of a power outage in the City of New Holstein. According to a Tweet, the power outage is in the area of Plymouth Street, Wisconsin Avenue, and Illinois Avenue. Officials say the outage occurred due to a pole being hit.
seehafernews.com
Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire
A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
On Milwaukee
BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
CBS 58
October is here and brings the first real hints of winter
It's been a pleasant start to the new month. Not too warm, not too chilly... a trend that will continue for a few more days. October is a transition month as we head into our cold season. It brings with it the first average snowfall. And a solid temperature drop. Check out the stats:
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
milwaukeemag.com
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
whbl.com
Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death
A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
