asu.edu
History is happening today
Online undergradate research program expands into humanities. When The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, with support from EdPlus, launched the Online Undergraduate Research Scholars (OURS) program in 2021, it began with a focus on the natural sciences. However, Ara Austin, director of online engagement and strategic initiatives designed the...
asu.edu
Empowering the environmental advocates of tomorrow
Erin Shriner (right) adds water to soil to determine its composition with the help of Senior Lecturer Al Brown (left). Shriner is a fourth-year undergraduate student majoring in sustainability at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and minoring in environmental and resource management in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU. Photographer: Sona Srinarayana/ASU.
asu.edu
New team model improves learning, empowers teachers
Panel discussed P–12 education at ASU California Center event. Editor's note: This story is part of our coverage of a weeklong series of events to mark ASU's expansion in California at the ASU California Center in downtown Los Angeles. Arizona State University has created a new kind of team-teaching...
asu.edu
ASU celebrates opening of California Center with series of events
Policymakers, educators, experts come together to explore some of the pressing issues facing our communities. Editor's note: Follow along with us this week as we highlight a series of events to mark ASU's expansion in California at the ASU California Center in downtown Los Angeles. Arizona State University is marking...
asu.edu
ASU students develop app to help people experiencing homelessness access safe hygiene services
The challenge of finding accessible and safe hygienic resources is among one of many constant concerns for people experiencing homelessness. And with over 10,000 people without safe, secure housing in Arizona, finding solutions to support these individuals is critical. Striving to provide solutions to this challenge, one group of Arizona...
asu.edu
ASU scientists discover dual-function messenger RNA
For the very first time, a study — led by Julian Chen and his group in Arizona State University’s School of Molecular Sciences and the Biodesign Institute’s Center for the Mechanism of Evolution — has discovered an unprecedented pathway producing telomerase RNA from a protein-coding messenger RNA (mRNA).
asu.edu
Attempts to diversify media, entertainment have stalled, panel says
Cronkite School dean moderates discussion at ASU California Center on the need for far more representation. Editor's note: This story is part of our coverage of a weeklong series of events to mark ASU's expansion in California at the ASU California Center in downtown Los Angeles. When Ron Kellum graduated...
asu.edu
The importance of a global city
LA mayor: 'We are the shot callers, the investors, the storytellers'. Editor's note: This story is part of our coverage of a weeklong series of events to mark ASU's expansion in California at the ASU California Center in downtown Los Angeles. The pandemic highlighted the nimble ways that cities can...
asu.edu
ASU professor to study new genome editing tools with NIH Innovator Award
There are many human genetic diseases — for example, sickle-cell disease, cystic fibrosis and Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome — that currently have no cure and are caused by point mutations, for which there is a pressing need to develop precision genome editing tools able to correct these mutations with high efficiency and accuracy.
asu.edu
Understanding why and how people drink alcohol
Psychology grad student named Sharon Manne Scholar for work on alcohol addiction and motivations. When people drink alcohol, it can be for very different reasons, ranging from coping to social behavior. Research done in the Arizona State University Department of Psychology hopes to uncover how temporal attitudes toward drinking can shift and the context in which drinking occurs.
