ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings C Andrew Copp (core) believes he could be available for season opener against Canadiens

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRxpX_0iHOb0OQ00
Former New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Red Wings center Andrew Copp re-aggravated a core muscle injury back in August that was nagging him last season, resulting in surgery at that time. The expected timeline for recovery put his availability for the start of the season in question but the veteran told reporters including Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press that he feels that he’s ahead of schedule enough to the point where he could be available on October 14th when they take on Montreal. Copp signed a five-year, $28.125MM contract this summer to serve as Detroit’s second-line center following a career year that saw him put up 21 goals and 32 assists in 72 games.

Other injury news from around the NHL:

  • Stars forward Ty Dellandrea will be out two-to-three weeks after breaking a bone in his finger during yesterday’s game against Minnesota, relays Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News. The 13th pick in 2018 spent most of last season with AHL Texas where he did quite well, notching 23 goals and 27 assists in 68 games but this timeline will end his preseason early which doesn’t bode well for his chances of cracking the opening roster. Dellandrea is still waiver-exempt this season.
  • Senators goaltender Cam Talbot was originally expected to play the full 60 minutes against Montreal on Saturday but that won’t be the case now as Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports (Twitter link) that the netminder is listed as day-to-day. He took a shot that wound up underneath his equipment at practice on Thursday and the team will give him a few days to recover.
  • The Blackhawks will hold defenseman Connor Murphy out of their two games this weekend due to his continuing back soreness, notes Mark Lazerus of The Athletic (Twitter link). However, there doesn’t appear to be much concern that the veteran will be out for long. Murphy logged nearly 22 minutes per game for Chicago last season and should be leaned on for heavy minutes once again in 2022-23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex DeBrincat undecided on long-term commitment to Ottawa?

When the Ottawa Senators traded the seventh-overall pick at the 2021 draft along with two other picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Alex DeBrincat, many assumed that the Senators were making the trade with the idea of signing DeBrincat to a long-term extension. While that’s definitely Ottawa’s preferred option with their new winger, it seems DeBrincat hasn’t made a firm choice on whether to commit to the Senators long-term just yet.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Taking a look at the unsettled NHL goaltender market

With training camps on the horizon, there are still some goaltending situations around the NHL that are unsettled. Accordingly, those teams may be planning on picking up a second goaltender on waivers during the preseason as Montreal did with Samuel Montembeault last season. With that in mind, let’s examine who might be looking for a goalie and which teams have a netminder that could be of interest.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes re-sign center Barrett Hayton to two-year deal

With training camps almost underway, the Coyotes have finally taken care of their last restricted free agent, announcing the signing of center Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract. While the team didn’t release the financial details, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports that the deal will carry an AAV of $1.775M while CapFriendly provides the breakdown:
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom has some competition: Meet all NHL teams' tallest players

Forget the memes of "Hot Girl Summer" — it’s time for "Tall Guy Fall." *No, we are not actually rooting for tall guys to fall. Instead, as baseball season, dominated the past few weeks by the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge’s chase of the American League home run record, turns to hockey season, we’re reminded that the tallest NHL player of all time, 6-9 Zdeno Chara retired this summer, leaving a lanky opening at the, ahem, top.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
FOX Sports

Quality of hockey, business booming as NHL begins new season

Cale Makar won the Stanley Cup and earned playoff MVP honors after a season in which he was voted the NHL's best defenseman. He may be the best hockey player in the world, and still he looks around at Connor McDavid, Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews and Colorado teammate Nathan MacKinnon and marvels at all the talent.
NHL
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Ty Dellandrea
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Connor Murphy
MLive.com

Tigers rookie infielder surprised by late-season call

DETROIT -- On May 19, Brendon Davis drove in three runs with a double and triple for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. The next morning, he got a call from Salt Lake manager Lou Marson, which was unusual. “I honestly thought I was going to the big leagues,” Davis remembered...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: What Does a Successful 2022-23 Season Look Like?

The Detroit Red Wings are ready to take the next step in their rebuild after a busy summer. But how do you quantify that next step?. We can do so by setting goals for the season – similar to corporate annual planning. The Red Wings are technically a business, after all.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings#The Detroit Free Press#Ahl#Netminder
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes shopping defenseman Ethan Bear; Canucks interested?

Earlier this summer, Carolina gave Ethan Bear permission to speak to other teams heading into restricted free agency. At the time, it seemed like he was a candidate to be non-tendered but in the end, the Hurricanes qualified him and signed the 25-year-old to a one-year, $2.2M deal. However, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports that even with the new contract, Carolina is still trying to move the young defender.
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Examining the recent history of Montreal Canadiens captains

When any NHL team names a captain, it’s big news — but even more so when it’s the most storied franchise in the history of the sport. That’s what happened today when the Montreal Canadiens named Nick Suzuki the 31st captain in team history, the first captain of Asian descent in team history (and only the second ever in the NHL after Paul Kariya), and the youngest Canadiens captain in quite some time at 23 years old.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

A salary-cap deep dive into the New York Islanders

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
ELMONT, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran NHL defenseman P.K. Subban announces retirement

Just a few minutes after Zdeno Chara packed up his gear, P.K. Subban decided to do the same. The veteran defenseman has announced his retirement in a long Twitter post, which reads in part:. I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes center Jordan Staal reverses course, is now open to new contract

Back in June, Hurricanes center Jordan Staal indicated that he wasn’t interested in pursuing an early extension and that they’d look at his contract after the upcoming season. However, it appears his stance has changed since then. The 34-year-old told NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti that there have been a few discussions about a new deal this summer and expressed his desire to stick around.
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres expected to name captain prior to regular season

The Buffalo Sabres haven’t officially had a captain since just prior to this season when they stripped the title from the injured Jack Eichel prior to an early-season trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. That year-long absence will come to an end soon, though, as newly-extended general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters today that the team will announce their leadership group for 2022-23, including a team captain, prior to the regular season.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy