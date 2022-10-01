Red Wings C Andrew Copp (core) believes he could be available for season opener against Canadiens

Former New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Red Wings center Andrew Copp re-aggravated a core muscle injury back in August that was nagging him last season, resulting in surgery at that time. The expected timeline for recovery put his availability for the start of the season in question but the veteran told reporters including Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press that he feels that he’s ahead of schedule enough to the point where he could be available on October 14th when they take on Montreal. Copp signed a five-year, $28.125MM contract this summer to serve as Detroit’s second-line center following a career year that saw him put up 21 goals and 32 assists in 72 games.

Other injury news from around the NHL: