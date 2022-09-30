WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and that means the “Care Enough to Wear Pink” campaign is underway. This is the 13th year Wichita Falls firefighters will sell t-shirts to raise money for the Susan G. Koman Foundation and the American Cancer Society. John Bradley, a firefighter with the WFFD, said because almost everyone has been affected by cancer, they wanted to do something to help make a difference.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO