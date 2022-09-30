Read full article on original website
texomashomepage.com
Fentanyl special airs Tuesday after KFDX News at 6
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special report on the current fentanyl crisis affecting Wichita County and the surrounding area will air live on KFDX on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, following the 6:00 p.m. newscast. The special will feature a live panel that is set to include Wichita Falls Police...
texomashomepage.com
KFDX among finalists for 2022 ACE Awards
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture on Monday, October 3, 2022, released a list of individuals and organizations nominated for the inaugural Arts and Cultural Empowerment Awards. KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage is honored to have been named a finalist for the “Business...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD kicks off Seed to Table month
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - October is Seed to Table month in Wichita Falls ISD cafeterias. This month is all about celebrating the use of fresh, local produce on their school menus. Throughout the year, WFISD officials will partner with local farms to source much of the produce used in...
texomashomepage.com
Local officials hope to end the fentanyl crisis, spread awareness
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 107,000 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings in the 12-month period ending in January 2022, according to the CDC. 67% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is why we here at KFDX are hoping...
Bacon theft lands woman with 34 arrests back behind bars
A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying.
texomashomepage.com
WFFD kicks-off “Care Enough to Wear Pink” campaign
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and that means the “Care Enough to Wear Pink” campaign is underway. This is the 13th year Wichita Falls firefighters will sell t-shirts to raise money for the Susan G. Koman Foundation and the American Cancer Society. John Bradley, a firefighter with the WFFD, said because almost everyone has been affected by cancer, they wanted to do something to help make a difference.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to host first-ever awards luncheon
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the arts and culture scene growing larger each year here in Wichita Falls, the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has decided to recognize those people and businesses, that have helped with the growth of the art scene. The first inaugural Arts and...
texomashomepage.com
October brings family fun at French Country Farm
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — October is here and French Country Farm falls days are back with fun for the whole family. “The hayride, the jump pad, even the corn box but we have several activities for the whole family to do today,” Darrin French said. The kiddos looked...
kswo.com
Comanche County offers new pre-trial release program
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County’s new pre-trial release program officially started on Saturday. This pre-trial release program will not only benefit the inmates, but also the county and community. Comanche County commissioners approved $80,000 in ARPA funds just last week, which will fund the pre-trial release program for...
texomashomepage.com
Sheppard Air Force Base hosts State of the Base event
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of Sheppard Air Force Base addressed the community at a State of the Base Monday on MSU’s campus. Sheppard is the backbone of the Wichita Falls community and is the largest employer in the region. That’s why commanders took some time to update the community on Sheppard’s missions and initiatives.
texomashomepage.com
California Bowling opens distribution center in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
texomashomepage.com
Chair assault results in prison sentence for Wichita Falls man
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Wichita Falls man with previous convictions for attempted murders received a 5-year prison sentence for assaulting a woman with a chair in 2021. Delfino Aleman pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, October 4, in 78th District Court. In the same...
kswo.com
Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two emergency telecommunicators from the Lawton Emergency Communications Department have received awards for their handling of a dangerous situation earlier this year. Kristina Rorrer and Katrina Stearns were presented the “Civilian Medal of Appreciation” from the American Police Hall of Fame. Fletcher Police Chief...
texomashomepage.com
Deputies find mix of meth and fentanyl
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with a lengthy record of drug-related arrests and convictions is now facing a charge for manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, including fentanyl. Nancy Freeman, 48, is jailed on a $50,000 bond after deputies arrested her Saturday morning, Oct. 1, on...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Rottweiler Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with a Lawton Animal Welfare representative to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Taylor O’Rosky, the Field Supervisor at Lawton Animal Welfare, spoke with us about this week’s adoptable pet, a Rottweiler mix picked up as a stray, their two hearts adoption event tomorrow, and essential tips on taking care of your animals in warmer weather.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls officials ask residents to conserve water
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop. City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26,...
texomashomepage.com
2 arrested for interfering with officers, resisting arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and woman, both with pending felony assault cases, are jailed after police said they refused to leave the residence in which they found the woman’s mother deceased. According to police, so far no foul play is suspected regarding the death...
kswo.com
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man wanted for second degree murder has been arrested, according to the Lawton Police Department. An arrest warrant for Michael Timms was issued on September 23 in the death of John Donaldson at an apartment complex near NW 63rd and Oak Ave. According to court...
texomashomepage.com
WALC 25th and final Spelling Bee
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday night, The Forum was the place to be for the Wichita Adult Literacy Council’s Spelling Bee final spelling and it definitely went out with a bang. Some familiar KFDX faces were in attendance emceeing and spelling for the event. There were ten teams...
newschannel6now.com
BBB warns of change-of-address scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau received a report last week from someone who stopped receiving their mail. The consumer was reportedly a victim of one of the most common frauds: a change-of-address scam. This scam is a type of mail fraud where scammers trick the postal service into diverting your mail to a new address, according to the BBB.
