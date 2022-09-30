Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Blasting suspended at new VA hospital in east Louisville after rocks cause property damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have suspended blasting indefinitely at the new Robley Rex VA Medical Center in east Louisville. During blasting on Tuesday, fragments of sediment and rock landed on the Watterson Expressway and onto adjacent properties causing damage, according to Mike Maddox, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Wave 3
I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
wdrb.com
Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
wdrb.com
Verizon fixes issue of Louisville customers experiencing delays connecting to 911
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Verizon has corrected an issue of customers in Louisville and Jefferson County experiencing delays connecting to 911 for emergency calls. According to Louisville Metro Government, Verizon was reporting the possible delays in several states. The issue was fixed in less than an hour. Copyright 2022 WDRB...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Blasting at VA medical center site halted after ‘unforeseen incident’ with falling rocks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blasting on the site of the new Louisville VA Medical Center on Brownsboro Road has been suspended following a construction incident on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In a release, the USACE said during blasting on site, fragments of rock and sediment...
wdrb.com
Construction on new I-71 interchange in Oldham County expected next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said work on a new interchange planned for Oldham County will start next week. The new interchange will be located on Interstate 71, where the interstate crosses La Grange Parkway (KY 2857) at mile point 20.6 between KY 393 and KY 53.
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
wdrb.com
Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville purchased for $11 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
wdrb.com
Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
wdrb.com
'A big deal' | Jeffersonville wholesaler moves headquarters to larger facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company is expanding into a new building that is more than four times the size of its old one. Orion Wholesale, which sells guns to licensed firearms dealers across the country, moved its headquarters into a new 130,000-square-foot facility on Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
wdrb.com
TARC to continue tradition of offering free rides to polls on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is once again offering free rides to the polls this November. Louisville's public transit system will offer the rides on General Election Day, Nov. 8, in partnership with the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. Passengers can skip the fare box...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete
Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
wdrb.com
Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage. An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
WLKY.com
Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County
BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
wdrb.com
9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge set to start Oct. 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A directional closure lasting more than a week is set to start next week on the Sherman Minton Bridge as the bridge renewal project enters its second phase. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 across the bridge will close for nine days "on or after" 2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
WLKY.com
Fatal crash closes lanes on Dixie Highway in Meade County
MULDRAUGH, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Dixie Highway closed multiple lanes. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Monday and initially closed all lanes along U.S. 31. Officials said one lane going south and northbound opened back up just after 6 p.m.
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
wdrb.com
'Unheard of' l Consulting firm highlights 'poor practices' inside Louisville's jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a 20-page report, an outside consultant hired to investigate Louisville's jail calls the facility obsolete, poorly designed, and riddled with "poor practices." The city of Louisville hired the expert to investigate the jail after a string of deaths over the past year. Gary Raney, the...
Comments / 0