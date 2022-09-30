ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Blasting suspended at new VA hospital in east Louisville after rocks cause property damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have suspended blasting indefinitely at the new Robley Rex VA Medical Center in east Louisville. During blasting on Tuesday, fragments of sediment and rock landed on the Watterson Expressway and onto adjacent properties causing damage, according to Mike Maddox, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville purchased for $11 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete

Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County

BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fatal crash closes lanes on Dixie Highway in Meade County

MULDRAUGH, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Dixie Highway closed multiple lanes. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Monday and initially closed all lanes along U.S. 31. Officials said one lane going south and northbound opened back up just after 6 p.m.
MEADE COUNTY, KY

