Read full article on original website
Related
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Limoneira Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Limoneira LMNR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Limoneira will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
As Global Recession Looms, These 3 Dividend Kings Are Primed To Benefit From The Sale Of Necessities
With the SPDR S&P 500 SPY down roughly 22.5% year-to-date, investors may want to turn to blue chip dividend kings. These stocks typically lose less of their value than other stocks in the S&P 500 and increase dividends for 50 consecutive years. For instance, the SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio...
How Is The Market Valuing Cannabis Vs. Tobacco, Alcohol And Pharmaceutical Sectors?
Faced with challenging industry dynamics, economic headwinds, and unresolved doubts regarding any federal regulatory reform, investors have become less willing to pay for rosy EBITDA growth projections. The chart is based on data from 253 companies, arranged into ten industry groups. Several industries are often compared to cannabis, including Alcoholic...
RELATED PEOPLE
Connect Biopharma Lead Candidate Aces Pivotal Atopic Dermatitis Trial In Chinese Patients
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB announced topline results for the primary analysis population of the pivotal trial of CBP-201, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in China. This trial evaluates the efficacy and safety of CBP-201 as well as the potential for an extended CBP-201 dosing interval during the...
Benzinga
A Look At Bitcoin As The Crypto Works Its Way Toward An Oct. 10 Decision Deadline
Bitcoin BTC/USD was bouncing up almost 3% higher in tandem with the general market on Monday, which was spiking about 2.7% higher. The apex cryptocurrency was muted over the weekend, declining slightly on lower-than-average volume, which indicated consolidation. Bitcoin's most recent consolidation has been taking place within a triangle formation...
Fresh Del Monte Acquires 39% Stake In Blockchain Technology Firm Decapolis
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP has invested a 39% stake in Decapolis, a Jordanian and U.K.-based startup technology company. Decapolis provides blockchain-driven food safety and quality traceability technology for the food industry. The investment is part of Fresh Del Monte's technology-driven mission to offer sustainable solutions from which other...
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'
Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. On Sunday, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?
The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
Comments / 0