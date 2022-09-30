Read full article on original website
Hochul's labor commissioner approves 10-year phase-in to 40-hour farm laborer work week
Late on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s labor commissioner, Roberta Reardon, issued an order to phase in a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The plan, recommended by a wage board, has sparked backlash from farmers and some Republican elected officials who say it will severely harm the state’s farming industry.
A 23-year megadrought is endangering the agricultural economy in the Southwest
A 23-year megadrought is pushing some farmers in the Southwest to the brink. We're going to hear from the first place where farmers have been totally cut off from Colorado River water - central Arizona. As NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, the crisis is renewing questions about the viability of growing thirsty crops in a desert.
