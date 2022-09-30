Read full article on original website
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to the pinnacle of country music fame with her songs about life and love, has died at the age of 90. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more on her life and musical legacy.
CBS News
Baltimore native 'Mama' Cass Elliott from 'The Mamas & The Papas' posthumously given start on Hollywood Walk of Fame
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore legend got her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Mama" Cass Elliott, an American actress and singer, was posthumously given a star in a ceremony on Monday in Hollywood, California. Speaking on Elliott's behalf were Michelle Phillips, John Sebastian, Owen Elliot-Kugell and Leah Kunkel. Elliott,...
These are the singers Blake Shelton has recruited on ‘The Voice’
Who is on Team Blake on “The Voice” 2022? Which singers have joined Blake Shelton’s team on “The Voice” 2022? Who is Austin Montgomery on “The Voice” 2022? Who is bodie on “The Voice” 2022? Austin Montgomery, Benny Weag, Ansley Burns, Hillary Torchiana, and bodie join Team Blake on “The Voice” 2022.
