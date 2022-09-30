ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SC
Pawleys Island, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Stranded shrimp trawler has ties to Lowcountry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family is working on getting a boat back into the water after family members said they were heartbroken when it was grounded by Hurricane Ian. It’s a sight that is gaining national attention, a shrimp trawler stranded on the Myrtle Beach coastline. “It’s hard to understand unless you’ve […]
WCBD Count on 2

Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
myhorrynews.com

'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway

Paul Papp predicted the development boom would reach Party Pines Road in UCLA — Upper Conway, Lower Aynor. “Conway’s coming to the country,” he would say. The Papps have lived off this dirt road for three decades-plus. There they ride four-wheelers and occasionally find deer stealing cucumbers from their garden. Sometimes teenagers joyride or leave an occasional empty Mad Dog 20/20 bottle floating in a ditch.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
WCBD Count on 2

When will my yard debris be picked up?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
iheart.com

Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian

'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
