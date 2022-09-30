Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
You Don’t Want To Miss This Seafood Event in Little River in OctoberKennardo G. JamesLittle River, SC
WMBF
Residents return to pre-storm activities as Pawleys Island cleanup continues
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Hurricane Ian, Pawleys Island is drying out and people were enjoying the outdoors Monday afternoon. “I like to fish off the North Causeway bridge, and when I came up here and saw the damage, it’s amazing,” said Michael Farrar Georgetown resident.
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
Putting Ian’s dangers aside, Myrtle Beach couple rescues several along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do. Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
WMBF
Cross stands strong at Belin Memorial UMC in Murrells Inlet during Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the Grand Strand with hurricane-force winds and an unrelenting storm surge on Friday. It damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at...
abcnews4.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
WMBF
Building permits required for storm damage repair in North Myrtle Beach; fees waived
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Those in North Myrtle Beach making building or home repairs after damage from Hurricane Ian will still need a building permit, the city said. The City of North Myrtle Beach said although permits are required before storm damage repairs may be commenced, it is waiving permit fees.
Stranded shrimp trawler has ties to Lowcountry
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family is working on getting a boat back into the water after family members said they were heartbroken when it was grounded by Hurricane Ian. It’s a sight that is gaining national attention, a shrimp trawler stranded on the Myrtle Beach coastline. “It’s hard to understand unless you’ve […]
Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
myhorrynews.com
'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway
Paul Papp predicted the development boom would reach Party Pines Road in UCLA — Upper Conway, Lower Aynor. “Conway’s coming to the country,” he would say. The Papps have lived off this dirt road for three decades-plus. There they ride four-wheelers and occasionally find deer stealing cucumbers from their garden. Sometimes teenagers joyride or leave an occasional empty Mad Dog 20/20 bottle floating in a ditch.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach on road to recovery after Ian
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. There is still a lot to clean up along the South Carolina coast near where Ian made landfall. On Friday...
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
Grand Strand cleaning up after Ian, power mostly restored across region
Crews are beginning cleanup along the Grand Strand Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane.
iheart.com
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian
'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
AOL Corp
This brunch spot ranks No. 1 in South Carolina. Why Myrtle Beach customers crave it
A South Carolina restaurant has a biscuit-focused menu — and fans can’t get enough of the buttery Southern staples it serves. So much so, the Myrtle Beach eatery was named the state’s No. 1 place to eat brunch, according to results published Sept. 19. The restaurant —...
New 2-year residential parking decals available starting Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents will now be issued two-year parking decals, according to the city. Starting on Monday, the decals will be available to people living inside city limits who have paid property taxes on their personal vehicles and/or motorcycles. The city said it counts property taxes paid on vehicles as […]
