rolltide.com
Forging My Own Path with Jack Goldasich
I'm a very proud member of the golf team at the University of Alabama. But my journey here was definitely a unique one. Today, I'm beyond glad that I persevered and never gave up on myself. For a while, I completely stepped away from the game. In fact, I even...
rolltide.com
Crimson Tide Cross Country Duo Earn SEC Weekly Honors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama Cross Country's Victor Kiprop and Hilda Olemomoi both earned Southeastern Conference honors for the second time this season following standout performances at the Joe Piane Invitational. Kiprop, who was named the National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country...
rolltide.com
Alabama Men’s Tennis’ Joao Ferreira and Zach Foster Crowned Champions at Alabama Four-In-The-Fall Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men's tennis players Joao Ferreira and Zach Foster concluded the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall as the tournament champions on Sunday, winning the doubles match and both singles matches on their way to victory. The winning duo of Ferreira and Foster started the day with a victory in...
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Tennis’ Sedlackova, Pitak Win Matches At ITA All-American Championships
CARY, N.C. – Alabama women's tennis players Petra Sedlackova and Ola Pitak recorded wins on Monday at the ITA All-American Championships. Sedlackova won her singles match in the qualifying Round of 64, while Sedlackova and Pitak secured a win in the consolation round in doubles. Sedlackova beat UCLA's Ava...
rolltide.com
Victor Kiprop Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama Cross Country's Victor Kiprop was named the National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), it was announced Monday. Kiprop earned the national honor after winning the prestigious Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Ind., Friday...
rolltide.com
Jahmyr Gibbs Selected as SEC Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was selected as the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The conference honor is the first of his Crimson Tide career and UA's fourth as a team this season. Offensive Player of the Week. Rushed...
rolltide.com
Alabama Men’s Tennis Sends Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov to ITA All-American Championships
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov open competition this week at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Samofalov begins in the singles qualifying round, set to start Monday at 7 a.m. CT, while Planinsek opens in the singles main draw on Wednesday. Additionally, the UA duo...
