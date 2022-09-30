ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halunen Law Welcomes Attorney Michael McMorrow to its Class Action Practice Group

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Halunen Law is pleased to announce that attorney Michael (Mike) McMorrow has joined the firm’s class action practice. Before switching to class action practice, McMorrow represented clients in complex commercial and regulatory litigation for nearly nine years. Mike’s determined demeanor and vast knowledge position him well to...
Bradley Adds Litigation Associate Charles L. Sharman to Houston Office

HOUSTON, TX—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Charles L. Sharman has joined the firm as a litigation associate in the Houston office. Mr. Sharman focuses his practice on commercial litigation and regularly advises clients on breach of contract claims, as well as various tort claims, including tortious interference, fraud and fraudulent inducement, breach of fiduciary duties and negligence, and gross negligence. He also provides strategic counsel on oil and gas disputes, construction disputes and catastrophic personal injury disputes.
Fennemore Continues California Expansion With New Orange County Office

ORANGE COUNTY, CA—Fennemore today announced that it is continuing its strategic expansion in California with the addition of lawyers and legal professionals from Rynn & Janowsky, LLP, one of the most highly regarded agribusiness firms in the Western U.S. Fennemore’s new office in Orange County becomes its fifteenth in the U.S., and ninth in the Golden State—further strengthening its service offerings, particularly in the areas of agriculture, employment law, and business and finance.
