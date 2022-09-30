ORANGE COUNTY, CA—Fennemore today announced that it is continuing its strategic expansion in California with the addition of lawyers and legal professionals from Rynn & Janowsky, LLP, one of the most highly regarded agribusiness firms in the Western U.S. Fennemore’s new office in Orange County becomes its fifteenth in the U.S., and ninth in the Golden State—further strengthening its service offerings, particularly in the areas of agriculture, employment law, and business and finance.

