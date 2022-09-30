(St. Francois County, MO) A 2 year old boy and a 30 year old woman from Rockford, Illinois, are suffering moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 3:30. According to Highway Patrol reports Stephanie C. Feltz was driving south on Chat Road, south of Maple Street, when her SUV ran off the right side of the road. It returned to the road and then rolled over. Feltz and the boy were not wearing safety devices when the wreck took place. Feltz was taken to Parkland Health Center at Park Hills. The boy was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO