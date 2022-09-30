ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

No. 17/19 Kansas at Oklahoma to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 15

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a three-game home stand, the No. 17/19 Kansas Jayhawks will head to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m., the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on ABC or ESPN2. The game at...
K-State Travels to Ames for Nighttime Contest

Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium (61,500) Clay Matvick (Play-by-Play) Dawn Davenport (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play) Stan Weber (Analyst) Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 200, SXM App 954. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. THE TOP 5. 1) Following a 2-0 start to Big 12 play, K-State...
Jayhawks Move to 5-0 With Dramatic Win Over Cyclones

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. A sellout homecoming crowd of 47,233, saw Kansas improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. The...
KBI Investigating Offer-Involved Shooting In Lawrence

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Lawrence, Kansas. The Lawrence Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to request KBI assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
