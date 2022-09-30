WATCH: Chris Eubank Jr. vows to retire if he loses to Conor Benn as boxing stars exchange verbal blows on 'Good Morning Britain'

Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it's actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
worldboxingnews.net
Fans fear 'fat as hell' Billy Joe Saunders will 'never come back'
Billy Joe Saunders was last pictured in the gym in September as the former world champion stated he was focused on a return to the sport. The ex-WBO middleweight and super-middleweight strap holder entered Dominic Ingle's gym to "shift some timber" for a comeback. But without seeing...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn & Joshua are backing out Fury fight says Gareth A. Davies
By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A. Davies says by Monday, the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight will be dead. Davies says there's a "backing out" process going on with Eddie Hearn and Joshua because they're not happy with the contract. It would take many weeks for...
worldboxingnews.net
Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua not being finalized
Promoter Eddie Hearn is getting blamed by more than one person involved in stalled negotiations for a Fury vs Joshua British showdown. Anthony Joshua's handler stands accused of delay tactics by holding onto the contract after revision. Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua delay. Bob Arum, who looks...
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: I've Always Believed I'm The Best Light Heavyweight And Bivol Is Second Best
Gilberto Ramirez is wise enough to know that a win over Dmitry Bivol is not a foregone conclusion. That said, 'Zurdo' views their upcoming clash as a long overdue coronation. "I've always believed that I am the best light heavyweight and Bivol is the second best," Ramirez told...
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview
It's been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there's no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol faces pressure fighter Gilberto Ramirez on Nov.5th
By Craig Page: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will defend against the tough pressure fighter Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez next month on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. On paper, Bivol is far too quick for Ramirez and the vastly superior combination puncher. In Bivol's...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez won't beat Bivol in rematch says Shawn Porter
By Sean Jones: Shawn Porter says he no longer believes Canelo Alvarez will defeat Dmitry Bivol after watching the way he gassed out against an old Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17th. Porter notes that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) faded in the later rounds against the 40-year-old...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I'm Here To Make Nothing But Great Fights
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is looking to make the biggest fights possible, as the 36-year-old boxer continues his career in the coming weeks. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he was stopped in the eleventh round of his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury.
Boxing Scene
Team Serrano: One Win Away From Becoming Undisputed, WBA Champ Has Been Eluding Us For A Little Bit
Amanda Serrano checked off several boxes with her latest win. Saturday's ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sarah Mahfoud saw the Brooklyn-bred Boricua southpaw fight for her first Ring magazine title, which also marked her debut in the U.K. Amazingly through title wins in a female record seven weight divisions, it was also Serrano's first time facing another reigning titlist in a true unification bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn "stalling" Fury – Joshua fight
By Charles Brun: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn is "stalling" out the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight so that it doesn't happen. Arum maintains that Hearn doesn't want the Fury-Joshua fight, and that's why he's stalling it out. We don't know if it's Hearn that is the one that is behind the fight lagging.
TMZ.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Challenged to Boxing Match, Punched Dubai DJ Wants Revenge
Tekashi 6ix9ine's recent brawl in Dubai won't be his last one ... not if the DJ he punched that night has anything to say about it!!!. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the DJ, Lucasdirty ... who wants to resolve the whole thing mano a mano in a real boxing ring.
Boxing Scene
Arum Siding With Charlo In Possible Golovkin Showdown: "I Would Think Charlo Wins That Fight"
Jermall Charlo has poked, prodded, and done everything else in between, in an attempt to lure Gennadiy Golovkin into the ring. But, no matter how loud Charlo continues to scream and shout in the unified middleweight champion's direction, Golovkin has shown little to no interest. Most recently, Charlo's seemingly minuscule...
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Andrade, Canelo-Golovkin, Joe Joyce, Haney, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as former two division champion Demetrius Andrade, the Canelo vs. Golovkin trilogy, heavyweight contender Joe Joyce, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, and much more. Hey Bread - It's always sad to see your favorite fighters age. Knew that...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade: "We just getting started. Keep calm"
By Sam Volz: Demetrius 'Boo Boo' Andrade posted on social media to let his fans know to keep calm following his decision to pull out of his fight against Zach Parker. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Parker were supposed to fight for the interim WBO super middleweight title. However, Andrade opted to pull out of the fight, which makes sense given that he wouldn't have received a huge purse for the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Manuel Charr to Tyson Fury: "You're a scared boy"
By Adam Baskin: Manuel Charr is badgering WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to sign the contract for them to fight on December 3rd. Fury has talked of wanting to fight Charr after losing patience during talks for a fight against Anthony Joshua. That fight doesn't look promising right now.
