Combat Sports

WATCH: Chris Eubank Jr. vows to retire if he loses to Conor Benn as boxing stars exchange verbal blows on 'Good Morning Britain'

By Dan Gibbs
 2 days ago
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99

By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
worldboxingnews.net

Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua not being finalized

Promoter Eddie Hearn is getting blamed by more than one person involved in stalled negotiations for a Fury vs Joshua British showdown. Anthony Joshua’s handler stands accused of delay tactics by holding onto the contract after revision. Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua delay. Bob Arum, who looks...
Person
Nigel Benn
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Chris Eubank
Person
Chris Eubank Jr.
Boxing Scene

Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview

It’s been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there’s no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol faces pressure fighter Gilberto Ramirez on Nov.5th

By Craig Page: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will defend against the tough pressure fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez next month on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. On paper, Bivol is far too quick for Ramirez and the vastly superior combination puncher. In Bivol’s...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez won’t beat Bivol in rematch says Shawn Porter

By Sean Jones: Shawn Porter says he no longer believes Canelo Alvarez will defeat Dmitry Bivol after watching the way he gassed out against an old Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17th. Porter notes that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) faded in the later rounds against the 40-year-old...
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: I'm Here To Make Nothing But Great Fights

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is looking to make the biggest fights possible, as the 36-year-old boxer continues his career in the coming weeks. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he was stopped in the eleventh round of his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury.
Boxing Scene

Team Serrano: One Win Away From Becoming Undisputed, WBA Champ Has Been Eluding Us For A Little Bit

Amanda Serrano checked off several boxes with her latest win. Saturday’s ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sarah Mahfoud saw the Brooklyn-bred Boricua southpaw fight for her first Ring magazine title, which also marked her debut in the U.K. Amazingly through title wins in a female record seven weight divisions, it was also Serrano’s first time facing another reigning titlist in a true unification bout.
BoxingNews24.com

Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn “stalling” Fury – Joshua fight

By Charles Brun: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn is “stalling” out the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight so that it doesn’t happen. Arum maintains that Hearn doesn’t want the Fury-Joshua fight, and that’s why he’s stalling it out. We don’t know if it’s Hearn that is the one that is behind the fight lagging.
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Andrade, Canelo-Golovkin, Joe Joyce, Haney, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as former two division champion Demetrius Andrade, the Canelo vs. Golovkin trilogy, heavyweight contender Joe Joyce, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, and much more. Hey Bread - It's always sad to see your favorite fighters age. Knew that...
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade: “We just getting started. Keep calm”

By Sam Volz: Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade posted on social media to let his fans know to keep calm following his decision to pull out of his fight against Zach Parker. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Parker were supposed to fight for the interim WBO super middleweight title. However, Andrade opted to pull out of the fight, which makes sense given that he wouldn’t have received a huge purse for the fight.
BoxingNews24.com

Manuel Charr to Tyson Fury: “You’re a scared boy”

By Adam Baskin: Manuel Charr is badgering WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to sign the contract for them to fight on December 3rd. Fury has talked of wanting to fight Charr after losing patience during talks for a fight against Anthony Joshua. That fight doesn’t look promising right now.
