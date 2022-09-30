ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BOSTON BRUINS LOSE ANOTHER KEY PLAYER TO INJURY

Boston Bruins head coach announced today that forward Taylor Hall is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. A devastating blow for a team counting on depth scoring in the absence of star players. Currently on the Bruins' injured list:. - Brad Marchand. - Charlie McAvoy. - Matt Grzelyck. - Taylor Hall.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Gaudreau to Columbus tops busy summer of NHL player movement

Johnny Hockey moved East, though not as far as everyone thought. The champs out West couldn’t keep the entire band together. And two teams with lengthy playoff droughts made some moves hoping to change that. Johnny Gaudreau joining Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL....
COLUMBUS, OH
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Status of Extension Talks for Montreal Canadiens Forward

The regular season is soon upon us, but some teams are already planning ahead for the future. There will be some big names that become restricted free agents after the 2022-23 season. One of those names is dynamic young Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield. This edition of NHL rumours takes a look at the impending Cole Caufield extension talks.
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames assign nine players to AHL’s Wranglers, place six on waivers

The training camp group got a lot smaller for the Calgary Flames on Sunday morning. The club announced that they’ve assigned nine players to the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers, and placed six additional players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Wranglers. Assigned outright to...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Aubel-Kubel & Sandin

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at two newcomers to the team’s roster – those two players are Zach Aston-Reese and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Second, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s first practice and suggest where he might fit into...
NHL
Yardbarker

Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener

October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Foligno Studnicka, & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Anton Stralman has impressed early at camp and has many believing he will earn himself a contract for the 2022-23 season. In other news, Nick Foligno is ready for a bounce back after a disappointing first season with the Bruins. Another looking for somewhat of a bounce back is Jack Studnicka, who realizes time is running out to impress management. Last but not least, Fabian Lysell appears to have a real shot at being on the opening night roster.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Flyers make 20 cuts, could lose 6-6 winger to waivers

Isaac Ratcliffe was among the Flyers' 20 training camp roster cuts Friday afternoon. There's a chance the 2017 second-round draft pick won't be in the organization Saturday afternoon. Ratcliffe, along with Linus Sandin, must clear waivers in order to report to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. If a team is to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sandstrom suffers injury as Flyers are blanked; here comes Tortorella

John Tortorella, come on down. It's only the preseason, as they say, but the Flyers have generated little offense or buzz through their first four exhibition games. They were blanked by the Bruins, 4-0, Saturday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston. The Bruins' final goal was an empty-netter. The Flyers...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision

When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s effort commented on by DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan played Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs last year. The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks were the top two teams in last year’s Eastern Conference Central Division. The two teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year. Giannis Antetokounmpo got the better of his divisional rival, DeMar DeRozan, in the series. DeRozan was held to just 11 points in one of their playoff games.
MILWAUKEE, WI

