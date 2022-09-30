Read full article on original website
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS LOSE ANOTHER KEY PLAYER TO INJURY
Boston Bruins head coach announced today that forward Taylor Hall is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. A devastating blow for a team counting on depth scoring in the absence of star players. Currently on the Bruins' injured list:. - Brad Marchand. - Charlie McAvoy. - Matt Grzelyck. - Taylor Hall.
FOX Sports
Gaudreau to Columbus tops busy summer of NHL player movement
Johnny Hockey moved East, though not as far as everyone thought. The champs out West couldn’t keep the entire band together. And two teams with lengthy playoff droughts made some moves hoping to change that. Johnny Gaudreau joining Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL....
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Status of Extension Talks for Montreal Canadiens Forward
The regular season is soon upon us, but some teams are already planning ahead for the future. There will be some big names that become restricted free agents after the 2022-23 season. One of those names is dynamic young Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield. This edition of NHL rumours takes a look at the impending Cole Caufield extension talks.
NHL
Josi inspires next generation with Predators at Global Series Challenge
BERN, Switzerland -- The kids lined up at center ice in the middle of a youth clinic the Nashville Predators held after practice at PostFinance Arena on Sunday. One by one, they got the chance to go one-on-one against Predators defenseman Roman Josi. Can you imagine?. Josi has more assists...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames assign nine players to AHL’s Wranglers, place six on waivers
The training camp group got a lot smaller for the Calgary Flames on Sunday morning. The club announced that they’ve assigned nine players to the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers, and placed six additional players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Wranglers. Assigned outright to...
10 Observations: Alex Stalock Impresses But Blackhawks Fall to Red Wings
10 observations: Stalock impresses but Hawks fall to Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at the United Center on Saturday in their third preseason game. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Aubel-Kubel & Sandin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at two newcomers to the team’s roster – those two players are Zach Aston-Reese and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Second, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s first practice and suggest where he might fit into...
Yardbarker
Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener
October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Foligno Studnicka, & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Anton Stralman has impressed early at camp and has many believing he will earn himself a contract for the 2022-23 season. In other news, Nick Foligno is ready for a bounce back after a disappointing first season with the Bruins. Another looking for somewhat of a bounce back is Jack Studnicka, who realizes time is running out to impress management. Last but not least, Fabian Lysell appears to have a real shot at being on the opening night roster.
NBC Sports
Flyers make 20 cuts, could lose 6-6 winger to waivers
Isaac Ratcliffe was among the Flyers' 20 training camp roster cuts Friday afternoon. There's a chance the 2017 second-round draft pick won't be in the organization Saturday afternoon. Ratcliffe, along with Linus Sandin, must clear waivers in order to report to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. If a team is to...
NBC Sports
Sandstrom suffers injury as Flyers are blanked; here comes Tortorella
John Tortorella, come on down. It's only the preseason, as they say, but the Flyers have generated little offense or buzz through their first four exhibition games. They were blanked by the Bruins, 4-0, Saturday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston. The Bruins' final goal was an empty-netter. The Flyers...
Sabres' Luukkonen was dominant in win over the Penguins.
For the last two games, Jack Quinn has been Buffalo’s best forward. He’s tied with Dylan Cozens and Chase Priske for the team’s preseason scoring lead.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision
When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
One of the Yankees’ most underappreciated players this season
The New York Yankees have had their fair share of great individual performances across the course of this season, but Anthony Rizzo has consistently been the definition of solid. Whilst Rizzo has struggled to stay on the field a bit with his back issues when he’s been on the field,...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s effort commented on by DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan played Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs last year. The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks were the top two teams in last year’s Eastern Conference Central Division. The two teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year. Giannis Antetokounmpo got the better of his divisional rival, DeMar DeRozan, in the series. DeRozan was held to just 11 points in one of their playoff games.
