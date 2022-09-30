ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Money from Washington AG’s $518M opioid settlement to begin flowing Dec. 1

(The Center Square) – Washington state will begin receiving payments later this year on a $518 million settlement with three legal opioid distributors, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday morning. More than $476 million from the settlement must be used to fight the opioid epidemic. One hundred twenty-five...
WASHINGTON STATE
Stillbirths in WA now come with birth certificate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature passed House Bill 1031, changing state law to provide a birth certificate for stillbirths. While the majority of states already do so, Washington’s law only required a fetal death certificate. The bill was introduced in 2021 by Representative Amy Walen (D-Wash.) and Senator Shelly Short (R-Wash.).
WASHINGTON STATE
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws

Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. (Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho faces another...
Arkoosh, Labrador Clash in Statewide Idaho Attorney General's Debate

BOISE - Idaho’s two candidates for attorney general accused each other of looking to politicize the office during a statewide televised debate Monday. Democrat Tom Arkoosh opened the debate alleging his Republican opponent Raúl Labrador would turn the attorney general’s office into a political office that would deny women health care, defund the education system and ban books.
IDAHO STATE
Washington wildlife managers kill two wolves from problem pack

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has lethally removed two wolves from Leadpoint pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle grazing on private lands in Stevens County. The agency reports that an adult male wolf and an adult female were killed last...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Seattle launches 'Storefront Repair Fund' to help small businesses pay for all the damage

(The Center Square) – Seattle business owners have been dealing with more and more property damage. Now the city wants to pay for repairs with stimulus funds. The Seattle Office of Economic Development announced nearly $2 million in federal funds, care of the American Rescue Plan Act, to aid small businesses that have been affected by property crime.
SEATTLE, WA
Brush Up on Idaho's Trespassing Laws Before you go Hunting or Fishing

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is reminding hunters and anglers to brush up on Idaho's trespass laws and be aware of potential penalties before heading out. Trespassing laws in Idaho changed in 2018, but it remains the responsibility of the hunter or angler to know when they are on public or private property.
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year

(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...

