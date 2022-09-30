Read full article on original website
Money from Washington AG’s $518M opioid settlement to begin flowing Dec. 1
(The Center Square) – Washington state will begin receiving payments later this year on a $518 million settlement with three legal opioid distributors, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday morning. More than $476 million from the settlement must be used to fight the opioid epidemic. One hundred twenty-five...
Stillbirths in WA now come with birth certificate
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature passed House Bill 1031, changing state law to provide a birth certificate for stillbirths. While the majority of states already do so, Washington’s law only required a fetal death certificate. The bill was introduced in 2021 by Representative Amy Walen (D-Wash.) and Senator Shelly Short (R-Wash.).
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. (Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho faces another...
Arkoosh, Labrador Clash in Statewide Idaho Attorney General's Debate
BOISE - Idaho’s two candidates for attorney general accused each other of looking to politicize the office during a statewide televised debate Monday. Democrat Tom Arkoosh opened the debate alleging his Republican opponent Raúl Labrador would turn the attorney general’s office into a political office that would deny women health care, defund the education system and ban books.
Washington wildlife managers kill two wolves from problem pack
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has lethally removed two wolves from Leadpoint pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle grazing on private lands in Stevens County. The agency reports that an adult male wolf and an adult female were killed last...
$29M in behavioral health housing assistance proposed by Snohomish County exec
(The Center Square) – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is looking to use up the county's remaining federal dollars with $29 million being used to increase and preserve housing units and behavioral health services across the county. Somers wants to distribute the county’s remaining $84.6 million American Rescue Plan...
Seattle launches 'Storefront Repair Fund' to help small businesses pay for all the damage
(The Center Square) – Seattle business owners have been dealing with more and more property damage. Now the city wants to pay for repairs with stimulus funds. The Seattle Office of Economic Development announced nearly $2 million in federal funds, care of the American Rescue Plan Act, to aid small businesses that have been affected by property crime.
Remaining Nonresident Elk Tags Still Available for Residents to Buy as Second Tags
LEWISTON - Remaining nonresident elk tags in Idaho are available for residents to purchase as second tags. Residents must pay full nonresident price for the tags, which are available for a limited number of elk zones. As of October 3, a total of 251 nonresident tags are available for purchase....
Brush Up on Idaho's Trespassing Laws Before you go Hunting or Fishing
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is reminding hunters and anglers to brush up on Idaho's trespass laws and be aware of potential penalties before heading out. Trespassing laws in Idaho changed in 2018, but it remains the responsibility of the hunter or angler to know when they are on public or private property.
Traps, snares and pets can be a bad combination, and here's how to avoid a problem
IDAHO - With many trapping seasons opening in October, upland game bird hunters and other folks recreating with off-leash pets are reminded to avoid traps and be prepared to act quickly in the event their hunting or hiking companion becomes trapped. Most traps and snares are simple in design and...
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year
(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
