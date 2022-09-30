ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

mountainstatesman.com

GHS Golf season concludes at Green Hills during regional play

GRAFTON— The Grafton High School (GHS) Golf team concluded their season on last Monday, with Dustin Keener, Aiden Sheme, Corbin Knotts and Wyatt Poling representing the Bearcats during regional play. The tournament was held in Fairmont at Green Hills Country Club and would pin the young Grafton team up...
GRAFTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jarret Doege Leads His New Team Back to Victory Against His Old Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege, who started for the Mountaineers for two and a half years, transferred to Western Kentucky during the offseason. He lost the starting job there, so he transferred to Troy. Last night, Troy played Western Kentucky and Jarret Doege played...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

CJ Donaldson Sends Message to Mountaineer Nation

During WVU’s 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night, fans all across Mountaineer Nation held their breath as star running back C.J. Donaldson was carted off with an apparent head/neck injury. Neal Brown updated the media last night with news that Donaldson was stable and would travel back with the team from Austin.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Grafton, WV
Grafton, WV
Grafton, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

A New Head Coach Replacement Candidate is Now Available

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Wisconsin announced that they were firing their head coach of eight years, Paul Chryst, Shane Lyons should have immediately picked up the phone and inquired about his interest at West Virginia. Chryst, who has an 86-45 overall record and a 7-2 record in bowl...
MADISON, WI
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Players Who Might Transfer If/When Neal Brown is Fired

Morgantown, West Virginia – The likelihood of Neal Brown lasting as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers decreases with every loss and it’s unlikely that the situation will get much better with a very challenging Big 12 Conference schedule looming. With that, a coaching change is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Linus School Sports#Ghs#Bearcats#Elk River#Highschoolsports#Ghs Xc#Bearcat Invitational
mountainstatesman.com

Experience the magic of community at October’s First Friday celebration

GRAFTON—October has arrived and that means another exciting First Friday event is scheduled to take place. This month, through the effort of organizer Sheila Westfall, First Fridays will take on a fun theme, and will focus on community involvement. “Celebrate the completion of the Three Bridges Loop and kick...
GRAFTON, WV
Metro News

Morgantown native rides out Ian in Florida

VENICE, Fla. — A native of Morgantown said Hurricane Ian was his first, and likely the last hurricane he plans to experience. Mark Furfari and his wife have a home in Venice, Florida and stayed put as the storm approached. “We live in a ‘c’ zone and they were...
VENICE, FL
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia University fraternity cleared of hazing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said. Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity’s interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, Braxton, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
mountainstatesman.com

Fall Fire Season has begun and new burning limits are in place

TAYLOR COUNTY—There is a certain chill in the air that comes along with fall, and before long the leaves will begin changing colors before falling from the trees. With the falling of leaves comes the need for yard cleanup, and the Grafton Fire Department would like to remind residents, that Sunday began Fall Burning Season.
GRAFTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Greene County SWAT team sworn in

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
mountainstatesman.com

High quality items featured at the AJ Museum’s Fall Yard Sale

WEBSTER— Everyone loves a yard sale, right? There’s just something special about finding treasures among the tables. Yard sales provide the perfect opportunity for guests to find previously-loved treasures among tables and racks of items, often putting money in the pockets of the seller. The money raised at an upcoming sale will be used for the upkeep and maintenance of a local landmark.
GRAFTON, WV
Metro News

Critical bridge replacement ahead of schedule on Randolph/Tucker County border

ELKINS, W.Va. — A project critical to a number of families living in an area situated near the the Randolph/Tucker County line is ahead of schedule. The U.S. Forest Service Tuesday announced replacement of the Laneville Bridge over Red Creek is about two weeks ahead of schedule. The bridge is also a critical access to the fastest way into the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area from the west.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV

